GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippines: As public ire boils over, more cans of worms opened as Escudero, Romualdez clash over flood control scam

Former top Senate, House leaders trade sharp accusations amid kickbacks probe

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Martin Romualdez and Senator Francis Escudero.
Martin Romualdez and Senator Francis Escudero.
HOR | Senate

Manila: As public anger boils over a spiralling corruption scandal involving fake projects, mudslinging has intensified between former top legislative leaders Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez and Senator Francis Escudero.

Both traded harsh accusations tied to the massive flood control kickbacks that have shaken the nation.

The feud between former top legislative leaders has become a full-blown word war. On Monday, Escudero had accused Romualdez of orchestrating a “zarzuela” (a theatrical scheme) to divert attention from the scandal and protect himself.

Escudero (former Senate President), attacked Romualdez (former House Speaker) for using “for-later-release” (FLR) funds and President Ferdinand "BBM" Marcos Jr’s name to pressure House members into signing an unconstitutional impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte ahead of the 2025 elections.

Ginamit ni Martin Romualdez ang FLR at ang pangalan ni Pangulong Marcos upang itulak ang kanilang unconstitutional na impeachment complaint... pumirma kayo! Dahil kung hindi, hindi ilalabas ang inyong pondo na naka-FLR bago mag eleksyon,” Escudero said. (Romualdez used FLR funds and President Marcos’s name to push the impeachment complaint, saying funds wouldn’t be released unless members complied.)

Escudero said President Marcos rejected the plan, keeping funds under FLR.

Romualdez, for his part, denied the claims. He called Escudero’s speech a “DDS (Duterte Death Squad) script” — recycled accusations often seen on troll pages.

He said Escudero’s remarks were less about accountability and more about positioning as Vice President Duterte’s ally for 2028.

Ang tunay na pinagsisilbihan ay hindi ang katotohanan, kundi ang sariling interes at plano sa politika,” he said (What is truly served isn’t truth, but personal interest and political plans).

Appeal for accountability

Former House committee chair Terry Ridon, meanwhile, rejected Escudero’s claims that the committee probing flood control anomalies was scripted to malign him or others.

Ridon emphasised that all involved officials, including President Marcos and Vice President Duterte, must be held accountable when implicated.

“With due respect, what ‘script’ are you talking about?” Ridon said in response to Escudero’s privilege speech on Monday in which he implicated former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and other lawmakers into 2025 budget anomalies. “And like you said yourself, if others are guilty of the same practice, they too must be investigated and held accountable,” Ridon added.

Implicated 

The scandal implicates several lawmakers, including Romualdez and former Ako Bicol Representative Zaldy Co, accused of receiving millions in kickbacks disguised as cash-filled suitcases to manipulate flood control project budgets.

Brice Hernandez, a dismissed assistant district engineer, alleged having delivered P1 billion ($17.22 million) in cash to Co’s aides, with kickbacks innocuously called "obligasyon" (obligation).

Co also faces graft charges over a flood control project in Oriental Mindoro linked to his company, Sunwest Inc.

Escudero named in kickbacks scam

During Senate hearings, former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo named Escudero, as well as former Senators Nancy Binay and Bong Revilla, among others, as beneficiaries of kickbacks from flood control projects.

Escudero has denied Bernardeo's claims, threatening legal action for “malicious allegations.”

Escudero has earlier admitted to receiving donations from a contractor, a fact backed by official documents, and the reason why the Justice Department has recommended his prosecution, alongside other senators.

Under Philippine law (Section 95c of the Election Code), “any natural and juridical persons who hold contracts or sub-contracts to supply the government or any of its divisions, subdivisions or instrumentalities, with goods or services or to perform construction or other works” are prohibited from making campaign donations “for purposes of partisan political activity.”

This public sparring further exposes the dark underbelly behind the scandal, with serious questions looming over the integrity of government funding and congressional manoeuvring which has kicked up the public's ire.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo on Thursday implicated Senator Chiz Escudero, ex-Senator Nancy Binay, ex-Senator Bong Revilla Jr, Commission on Audit (COA) Commissioner Mario Lipana, and Department of Education Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar in alleged kickbacks from multibillion-government projects.

Senators in kickbacks scam: Escudero, Binay, Revilla

6m read
On Wednesday’s plenary session, Senator Bato dela Rosa (second from right) thundered that ex-DPWH engineer Brice Hernandez — a key figure in the scandal — should be in Senate custody, not tucked away at a police detention centre.

Philippines: Marcos Jr drops bombshell amid flood probe

6m read
Bombshell: The Discaya couple during their Philippine Senate testimony on Monday (September 8, 2025). In a sworn statement, Sarah and Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya, contractor-owners of at least 9 companies, read before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee the names of high-profile politicians allegedly involved in kickbacks, including what one Filipino congressman claimed as previously "unmentionable", House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the president's cousin.

Philippines shockwave: Big names in corruption probe

6m read
File photo: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (C) joins Senate President Chiz Escudero (L) and Speaker of the House Martin Romualdez (R) in the upper rostrum after delivering his speech during the State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 28, 2025.

Philippines: Escudero ousted in Senate shakeup

5m read