Previously 'untouchable' House Speaker Romualdez’s name emerges amid flood projects scam
Manila: The Philippine Senate has been caught in political shake-up, which has seen Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero unseated as Senate President on Monday (September 8, 2025).
Escudero’s ouster as head of the 24-member chamber was reportedly triggered by controversies surrounding the government's flood control programme, leading to mounting political pressure and a successful bid by 77-year-old Senate Minority Leader Vicente "Tito" Sotto III to replace him.
It’s been just 15 months after Escudero, 55, initially took the top Senate leadership post by unseating Senator Migz Zubiri in May 2024.
Despite the setback, Escudero expressed “no hard feelings”.
Ignoring kickbacks risks torching public confidence. It could spectacularly unravel lawmakers’ credibility. Worst of all, it threatens to snuff out the dreams of young Filipinos, who yearn to rise from the ruins of a decades-long plague of corruption, where public funds are systematically looted under the guise of public service.
Shortly after the vote, he stated he holds no grudges or ill feelings and touted a key achievement during his tenure — the Senate panel’s probe into corruption-riddled flood control projects.
Notably, the probe initiated by Escudero mentioned the previously-untouchable House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s name. Romualdez is President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr’s cousin.
The political manoeuvring drew mixed reactions.
Romualdez praised the new Senate leadership under Sotto while taking a jab at Escudero, calling for unity at the top despite the recent upheaval.
The ouster reflects the shifting alliances and deep political currents within the Philippine Senate, where flood control controversies and legislative agendas significantly influence leadership dynamics.
Escudero’s unseating ended a brief but impactful leadership stint. His legacy includes spearheading probes into government corruption issues, yet political tides led to his replacement by Sotto in a move signalling new directions for the Senate’s top office.
Under Escudero’s leadership, the Senate passed a record number of laws aimed at improving Filipinos’ lives. His ability to navigate the diverse opinions of 23 senators was noted as a key strength, fostering consensus to pass significant legislation.
Escudero’s leadership facilitated high-profile Senate hearings, particularly through the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which exposed significant corruption in government projects.
He highlighted the committee’s investigation into anomalous flood control projects, allowing figures like Congressman Toby Tiangco to name influential individuals allegedly involved in corruption, such as Speaker Martin Romualdez and Congressman Zaldy Co.
Escudero’s calculated positioning and ability to maintain alliances across political factions solidified his leadership, though some dismissed it as a weakness.
His reelection in July 2025, with 19 votes against Tito Sotto’s 5, demonstrated strong support from a broad coalition, including the influential “Duter7” bloc, showcasing his skill in coalition-building.
Escudero has underscored the Senate’s role as a pillar of democracy, emphasising that disagreements and debates reflect a vibrant democratic process.
He advocated for cooperation to address national challenges, reinforcing the Senate’s role in nation-building.
Escudero’s ouster as Senate President just over a month after his reelection, carries significant implications for the Senate and Philippine politics, particularly in the context of the ongoing corruption probe into ghost flood control projects.
For one, it signals a realignment of power within the Senate.
The leadership change, backed by 15 senators, reflects a response to mounting pressure from the flood control scandal and possibly dissatisfaction with Escudero’s handling of other issues, such as the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.
This shift may strengthen the influence of the administration-aligned bloc, as Sotto was reportedly President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s choice for Senate President.
Escudero’s exit is closely tied to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s investigation into ghost flood control projects.
His association with Lawrence Lubiano, a top campaign donor (who admitted during a probe that he gave ₱30 million pesos ($529,000) to Escudero’s 2022 Senate campaign) and president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc., one of the 15 contractors under scrutiny, likely contributed to his ouster, local media reported.
The leadership change could intensify the probe.
It's expected that Sotto’s administration could push for greater accountability, not only to distance itself from the scandal but also to salve the growing public anger as the facts emerge from a very public probe.
However, it also raises questions about whether the new leadership will pursue the investigation with the same vigour or face similar political pressures.
The corruption probe has highlighted systemic issues of kickbacks in flood control projects, with allegations that lawmakers and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials demanded payoffs after contract awards.
The challenge lies in ensuring that investigations lead to convictions and systemic reforms, and specific legislation to address loopholes, as public ire demands that officials involved in corruption face penalties.
It could spectacularly unravel lawmakers’ credibility. Worst of all, it threatens to snuff out the dreams of young Filipinos, who yearn to rise from the ruins of a decades-long plague of corruption, where public funds are systematically looted under the guise of public service.
Escudero’s removal has been described as a possible “political demolition job” by some.
Political pundits suggest his protection of Vice President Sara Duterte during her impeachment trial made him a target.
This indicates that his exit may deepen political divisions, particularly between pro-administration and Duterte-aligned factions, potentially affecting legislative priorities and coalition stability in the 20th Congress.
Powerful people had been implicated in the anti-corruption probe.
Escudero’s graceful acceptance and call for "no ill will" underscore the often tumultuous world of Philippine political leadership.
The exits of both Escudero and Zubiri could also be seen as hallmarks of maturing political culture as the people and their leaders find ways to deal with major issues and iron out differences with equanimity, instead of rabble-rousing and street convulsions, or even military coups.
Yet the biggest challenge of them all: the culture of kickbacks.
This leads to sneaky budget insertions that favour legislators' pet contractors, perennial substandard infrastructure which are akin to a festering wound that impairs the country's full potential.
It's a monumentally sneaky-freaky culture that needs a whole–of-nation strategy, not just musical chairs in the 24-member Philippine Senate.
