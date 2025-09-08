Philippines shockwave: President’s cousin Martin Romualdez, other bigwigs named in flood control kickbacks probe

Romualdez, in a statement, said: "I say this with all honesty: I have never, and I will never, accept a bribe from anybody. Walang sinumang kayang manuhol sa akin (no one can bribe me). Alam iyan ng lahat ng (this is known to all) House Members. I am self-made, and I have been blessed with the trust of the Filipino people. I do not need — and will not allow myself — to be corrupted by money that does not belong to me."