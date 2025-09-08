Philippines shockwave: President’s cousin Martin Romualdez, other bigwigs named in flood control kickbacks probe

Ire shows a nation fed up with flooded streets and system bleeding public trust dry
Manila: The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s investigation into ghost and substandard flood control projects has implicated several high-profile figures, based on testimony from contractors like Sarah and Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and others.
In a sworn statement the husband-and-wife team read before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, names of high-profile politicians were mentioned, including what one Filipino congressman claimed as previously "unmentionable", the name of House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the president's cousin.
The testimony sparked significant controversy, with ongoing investigations by both the Senate and House, as well as public outrage and calls for accountability.
“We had no choice because if we didn’t cooperate, they would create problems for the project awarded to us through mutual termination or right-of-way issues, both of which would prevent the project from being implemented. After we won the bidding, some DPWH approached us to ask for and take their share of the project amount,” Discaya said.
Amid rising public anger over, in which criminal cases were dangled against erring contractors, a shakeup has taken place in the Senate on Monday, with Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero being unseated as Senate President.
Escudero’s ouster as head of the 24-member chamber was reportedly triggered by controversies surrounding the government's flood control contracts.
Senate Minority Leader Vicente "Tito" Sotto, 77, replaced Escudero.
Centreways, one of the 15 state contractors named by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. in the on-going flood control saga, has not been accused of wrongdoing, or substandard projects, but its chief has admitted giving ₱30 million to Escudero's Senatorial campaign kitty in 2022.
The Senate probe is opened a can of worms, with the most powerful individuals named included:
#1. Speaker Martin Romualdez
As Speaker of the House, Romualdez was named by Congressman Toby Tiangco and the Discaya couple during a Senate hearing as one of the “unmentionable names” involved in the realignment of flood control funds. His position as a key ally, and a cousin, of President Marcos and a leading figure in the House makes his implication particularly significant. Romualdez has called out the Discaya couple’s claims about his name being used to obtain commissions from infrastructure projects, calling it “false, malicious and nothing more than name-dropping.”
#2. Congressman Zaldy Co
The former House Appropriations Committee chair was also named by Tiangco in connection with the “parking” or realignment of millions in flood control funds. As a prominent figure in budget allocation, Co’s alleged involvement points to systemic issues in how funds are distributed and monitored.
#3. Multiple Congressmen
The Discaya couple named several representatives allegedly tied to the flood control scandal, including:
Roman Romulo (Pasig City)
Jojo Ang (Uswag Ilonggo Partylist)
Patrick Michael Vargas (Quezon City)
Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde (Quezon City)
Nicanor “Nikki” Briones (Agap Partylist)
Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro (Marikina)
Florida Robes (San Jose del Monte Mayor)
Eleandro Jesus Madrona (Romblon)
Benjamin “Benjie” Agarao Jr. (Laguna)
Florencio Gabriel “Bem” Noel (An-waray Partylist)
Leody Tarriela (Occidental Mindoro)
Reynante Arogancia (Quezon Province)
Marvin Rillo (Quezon City)
Teodorico Haresco (Aklan)
Antonieta Yudela (Zamboanga Sibugay)
Dean Asistio (Caloocan City)
Marivic Co Pillar (Quezon City)
These individuals represent a broad cross-section of political power in the House, and their alleged involvement suggests widespread corruption across multiple districts and party lists.
The probe has also implicated unnamed DPWH officials and district engineers accused of demanding kickbacks.
For instance, Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez faced a contempt order for issues related to the investigation.
Additionally, a district engineer known for gambling losses of ₱150 million, indicating potential misuse of public funds.
As Escudero’s top campaign donor and president of Centerways Construction, Lubiano’s firm was flagged as one of the top 15 contractors involved in flood control projects worth ₱100 billion.
His political connections, including a ₱30 million contribution to Escudero’s 2022 campaign, have drawn scrutiny, though Escudero denied direct involvement in Lubiano’s government deals.
Key points from the Discaya couple's testimony before the Philippine Senate Blue Ribbon Committee during its third hearing on flood control project anomalies on Monday, September 8, 2025:
The Discayas claimed they were "coerced" by corrupt officials, including lawmakers and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials, to participate in anomalous bidding processes and pay kickbacks to secure flood control project contracts. They alleged that officials demanded 10–25% of project costs as "advance commissions."
In their sworn affidavit, the couple identified several House representatives, including Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Rep. Zaldy Co, Rep. Roman Romulo, Rep. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde, and others, as well as DPWH officials like former Undersecretary Terence Calatrava and regional and district engineers, as recipients of these alleged kickbacks.
Sarah Discaya stated that their company, St. Gerrard Construction, initially won projects fairly, but they were later approached by DPWH officials and lawmakers’ representatives offering projects in exchange for payments. Refusal to comply led to threats of disqualification from bidding or project termination.
The couple claimed they were forced to comply with the corrupt system to protect their business, employees, and family, despite their reluctance. They faced financial strain and alleged threats to their safety if they resisted.
The Discayas expressed readiness to become state witnesses to expose the corruption they witnessed, asserting their innocence and claiming they were victims of a systemic issue.
Speaker Romualdez and other named lawmakers, including Rep. Roman Romulo and Rep. Juan Carlos Atayde, denied the allegations, calling them “false” and “malicious.” Romualdez emphasized that Congress does not handle project implementation or fund releases.
The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Sen. Rodante Marcoleta, assured the Discayas of protection following their request, as confirmed by Sen. Erwin Tulfo.
The couple did not provide specific details or evidence, such as amounts or project specifics, during the testimony, though they claimed to have records of bribe transactions.
Romualdez, in a statement, said: "I say this with all honesty: I have never, and I will never, accept a bribe from anybody. Walang sinumang kayang manuhol sa akin (no one can bribe me). Alam iyan ng lahat ng (this is known to all) House Members. I am self-made, and I have been blessed with the trust of the Filipino people. I do not need — and will not allow myself — to be corrupted by money that does not belong to me."
Filipinos have taken to the streets, social media, and civic platforms to vent their fury over corruption and ghost flood control projects, channeling decades of frustration into bold, creative, and sometimes fiery displays of dissent.
Street protests and symbolism
Activists, including groups like People Surge and Kalikasan, have stormed the offices of implicated contractors like St. Gerrard Construction in Pasig City, splattering mud and spray-painting slogans on gates to symbolize the mess of corruption.
Youth groups, such as Akbayan Youth, have staged dramatic protests, with some dressing as ghosts to mock the nonexistent “ghost” projects, banging drums to “exorcise” corruption.
Others have pelted the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) office with rotten vegetables and water balloons, a visceral jab at the rot in the system.
Clashes with police at the House of Representatives highlight the intensity, as protesters demand accountability for the P1.35-trillion flood control projects that either don’t exist or were shoddily built.
Public outcry and citizen reporting:
The launch of the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” portal on August 5, 2025, by President Marcos has fuelled public engagement, with over 1,100 complaints logged in its first three days.
Filipinos are using this platform to report “ghost” projects — flood control initiatives listed as complete but visibly nonexistent or substandard — uploading photos and videos anonymously to expose irregularities.
A 2025 survey underscored corruption as a top concern, with up to 60% of flood control funds reportedly lost to graft before construction even begins, amplifying public rage.
Social media and public discourse:
On social media, Filipinos express raw anger and sarcasm. Posts call out officials and contractors for amassing billions while flood-prone communities drown, with some highlighting the lavish lifestyles of contractors’ families as evidence of ill-gotten wealth.
Influential voices, like Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, urge citizens to reject the culture of admiring ostentatious wealth tied to corruption, framing it as a "normalised" betrayal of public trust.
Others link the scandal to broader political failures, with sentiments like “corruption in public infrastructure is not just inconvenient — it kills,” reflecting deep public disgust.
Demands for accountability:
Protesters and citizens aren’t just venting — they’re demanding jail time for guilty officials and contractors.
Groups like Youth Against Kurakot insist that investigations alone aren’t enough; they want prosecutions and systemic reforms to break the cycle of graft.
The public’s push for transparency, fuelled by Marcos’ inspections and Senate hearings, has zeroed in on contractors like Wawao Builders and St. Gerrard, accused of pocketing billions for non-existent projects.
This multi-pronged outpouring — protests, digital activism, and civic reporting — shows a nation fed up, not just with flooded streets but with a system that’s been bleeding public trust dry.
