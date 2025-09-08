Arjo Atayde rejects allegations in flood control probe, vows to clear name

The Filipino actor-politician denies benefiting from kickbacks after Discayas’ testimony
Dubai: Quezon City First District Representative Arjo Atayde has strongly denied allegations raised during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing linking him to corruption in government flood control projects.
The actor-turned-politician addressed the issue on his Facebook page, stressing that he has never engaged with or benefited from any contractors.
'I categorically deny the allegation that I benefited from any contractor. I have never dealt with them. Hindi po totoo ang mga akusasyon na ito (these accusations are not true),' Atayde said.
He further emphasized: 'I have never used my position for personal gain, and I never will. I will avail of all remedies under the law to clear my name and hold accountable those who spread these falsehoods.'
The controversy arose from the testimony of contractors Cezarah 'Sarah' and Pacifico 'Curlee' Discaya, who appeared before the Senate. In their sworn statement, the couple alleged that certain politicians and officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) demanded kickbacks of up to 25 percent from government-funded projects. The couple claimed that they were forced to comply or risk having their projects stalled, citing potential 'mutual termination or right-of-way issues.'
'We had no choice because if we didn’t cooperate, they would create problems for the project,' Discaya stated during the hearing. The testimony named several high-profile figures, including Atayde and his father, Arturo Atayde.
Following her husband's statement, actress and host Maine Mendoza defended him on her X (formerly Twitter) account, calling the allegations 'baseless.' Mendoza requested that the public 'refrain from throwing hate and personal attacks' at her husband and their family.
'I am with my husband in this,' Mendoza wrote. 'Wala siyang ginagawang masama sa loob (He holds no ill will). He has been doing his best to serve the people of his district in Quezon City since the beginning.'
She added that it was 'so unfair' that innocent individuals were being implicated in the matter and expressed hope that those truly responsible would be held accountable.
The Senate and House are conducting ongoing investigations into the matter, which has also sparked public outrage and calls for accountability.
