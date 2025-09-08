Arjo Atayde rejects allegations in flood control probe, vows to clear name

The controversy arose from the testimony of contractors Cezarah 'Sarah' and Pacifico 'Curlee' Discaya, who appeared before the Senate. In their sworn statement, the couple alleged that certain politicians and officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) demanded kickbacks of up to 25 percent from government-funded projects. The couple claimed that they were forced to comply or risk having their projects stalled, citing potential 'mutual termination or right-of-way issues.'