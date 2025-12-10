List: Filipino Senators involved in flood scam, what we know so far

Cases building up vs key lawmakers seen behind massive theft of public funds: Ombudsman
Manila: Several Philippine senators, both former and current, may face significant legal consequences as investigations reveal their alleged involvement in fraudulent "ghost" flood control projects.
These projects, which never materialised, were fully paid for using public funds.
Authorities have already made the first arrests in connection with this multi-billion peso scandal.
On November 24, authorities here arrested 8 people, mostly officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPHW), on the basis of court-issued warrants and following recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).
Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero faces Ombudsman scrutiny over a "money trail" linking him to anomalous flood control projects in Valenzuela and Marinduque, totalling ₱800 million in the 2025 GAA.
In an explosive testimony during a Senate hearing livestream on November 14, retired DPWH Undersecretary (Usec) Roberto Bernardo alleged delivering ₱160 million via Maynard Ngu as kickbacks for four projects.
Bernardo, who claimed he met Escudero twice inside a BGC bar owned by Ngu, tagged Ngu as Escudero's "bagman". Inquirer reported that Ngu had donated ₱30 million to Escudero's campaign in 2022, becoming the second contractor who admitted giving multi-millio pesos for Escudero's campaign kitty.
Besides Escudero, Usec Bernardo also implicated former senators as alleged recipients of kickbacks from taxpayer-funded infra projects.
Ombudsman Remulla confirmed ongoing evidence-building, with cases possibly filed as soon as "next week" (between December 15 and 19, 2025). Escudero denies the ties, calling it a "well-orchestrated plan" to undermine the Senate.
Senator Mark Villar, former DPWH Secretary for six years (2016-2022), is implicated in flood control anomalies during his DPWH watch.
The ICI recommended charges, which Villar tagged as "baseless," asserting integrity and readiness for impartial probe.
During the November 14 Senate livestream, ex-DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo detailed his alleged dealings with Mark Villar.
Bernardo claimed that his transactions with Villar were handled through the senator’s cousin, Carlo Aguilar, a contractor who acted as a bagman, collecting kickbacks on the Senator's behalf.
Bernardo claimed that in some projects, 50% of the kickback was presumed to go to Villar, while the remaining half was split between him and another undersecretary.
Local media reported that Aguilar’s I&E Construction bagged ₱18.5 billion worth of projects during Villar’s tenure in DPWH.
Remulla called it a “prohibited interest” that Villar’s cousin won contracts for flood control and other infrastructure projects while Villar was DPWH chief.
Villar countered, saying he instituted reforms in DPWH to curb corruption (i.e. geotagging projects, digitising data, and used drone technology to do on-site inspections of projects).
Villar's kin reportedly left the Philippines for Tokyo in November amid escalating the allegations.
Former Senator Nancy Binay is under Ombudsman investigation per ICI recommendations for serious flood control irregularities.
Remulla confirmed evidence-gathering alongside Escudero and former Senator Grace Poe, emphasising careful review, and avoiding haste.
Evidence under assessment includes claims by ex-DPWH Usec Bernardo that Binay's associate, Carleen Villa, solicited a 15% kickback (₱37.5 million) from ₱250 million worth of projects, with funds allegedly delivered to Binay in Quezon City, the Inquirer reported.
On December 8, 2025, Remulla said they are meticulously gathering evidence against Binay, Escudero, Poe, and others, emphasising a deliberate pace.
He noted several teams are active, with more planned, prioritising the "serious nature" of ICI referrals. "We're getting new evidence everyday," Remulla told local media.
Binay denies all ties, insisting she had no Senate staff handling flood projects; her counter-affidavit awaits review amid whistleblower affidavits.
Former Senator Grace Poe-Lamanzares faces Ombudsman case preparation recommended by ICI for her flood control mess involvement.
Grace Poe was implicated in the flood control scandal through testimony from ex-DPWH undersecretary Bernardo, during Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings.
Bernardo alleged she received kickbacks or commissions — potentially 20% — linked to her role as Senate Finance Committee chair in the 19th Congress, where she influenced flood control project budget.
Bernardo's claims were submitted via affidavits in November 2025. The ICI referred her case to the Ombudsman for further probe due to the allegations' gravity, potentially involving bribery, corruption, or plunder.
Rappler, citing ICI documents, reported that a certain "Mrs. Patron", a contractor, allegedly collected on behalf of Poe a 20% kickback from ex-DPWH Usec Bernardo.
A key thread traces to Patron family, tagged as "politicontractors" in Rappler's network map.
Poe insists her legislative oversight promoted transparency, denying pork-style dealings or staff involvement in schemes.
Meanwhile, Ombudsman case build-up continues alongside peers like Escudero and Binay, with Remulla eyeing filings soon; ICI referrals cite plunder, bribery risks.
Poe denies any involvement. She has cooperated, emphasising her legislative focus on transparency and denying pork barrel-style dealings.
Senator Jinggoy Estrada, faces ICI-recommended charges for plunder, bribery, and Anti-Graft Act violations over flood control kickbacks, including a ₱355 million 2024 insertion for seven Bulacan projects with 25% kickbacks via intermediaries.
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) endorsed the filings; Estrada denies and filed perjury against accuser Brice Hernandez.
Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano noted Sandiganbayan potential. He also said the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) had recommended the filing of charges for plunder, bribery against Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva.
Jinggoy is the son of former President Joseph Estrada who was ousted over allegations of pocketing gambling kickbacks.
Senator Joel Villanueva is targeted by ICI for plunder, bribery, and graft charges in flood control anomalies, per NBI affidavits from ex-DPWH officials.
He was implicated in the scandal primarily by former DPWH Bulacan 1st District engineer Henry Alcantara and his subordinate Brice Hernandez, who testified about kickbacks from anomalous projects during Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings and Independent Citizens' Initiative (ICI) probes.
Alcantara alleged delivering ₱150 million in cash commissions to Villanueva's staff at a rest house in Bocaue, Bulacan, tied to 2022 multipurpose building and flood control projects initially budgeted at ₱1.5 billion (with ₱600 million available).
Hernandez claimed Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada received at least 30% kickbacks from nearly ₱1 billion in Bulacan flood control works, part of a broader scheme involving 25-30% commissions higher than typical projects. The ICI recommended Ombudsman charges of plunder, bribery, and corruption against him.
Villanueva denies involvement, citing his prior opposition to such projects.
Former Senator Bong Revilla's case for malversation, plunder, and irregularities — including budget insertions and kickbacks in flood projects— is at advanced Ombudsman stage, post-ICI referral, awaiting final resolution.
Revilla Jr., known for his "budots" dance during election campaigns, was elected Senator from 2004 to 2016, and from 2019 to 2025. He made an unsuccessful bid for the Senate in May 2025.
Clavano, highlighted priority processing, adding that cases are now being reviewed and processed for filing, with the Ombudsman giving priority to thorough investigation.
In an ANC interview, Ombudsman Remulla said: "The investigation is currently ongoing... We will follow the evidence wherever it leads us," noting readiness for Sandiganbayan filing potentially this week or before Christmas.
This follows ICI's recommendations for Ombudsman investigations against several current and former senators over graft allegations in DPWH flood control anomalies.
The arrests pertaining to ghost projects in one province mark a major development in the ongoing probe into the misuse of government funds intended for critical infrastructure.
The case has drawn widespread attention as it highlights the vulnerability of public projects to corruption, with taxpayers ultimately bearing the cost of non-existent flood control efforts.
Investigations continue as more details and suspects may emerge, said Ombudsman Remulla.
The Philippine Ombudsman was created by the 1987 Constitution (Article XI) as an independent body, with its functions and structure detailed by the Ombudsman Act of 1989 (RA 6770).
The Ombudsman protects citizens from corrupt/inefficient public officials.
Key powers:
Investigatory powers: Can administer oaths, issue subpoenas (to compel testimony/documents), and access bank records.
Primary jurisdiction: Has primary authority over cases for the Sandiganbayan (anti-graft court) and can take over investigations from other agencies.
Preventive actions: Can order officials to perform duties or stop wrongful acts.
Core functions:
Investigate & prosecute: Looks into illegal, unjust, improper, or inefficient acts of public officials/employees, taking cases to court (like the Sandiganbayan).
Public assistance: Helps citizens get fair and efficient service from government agencies.
Graft prevention: Studies government systems to find and fix opportunities for corruption, promotes anti-corruption awareness.
Administrative sanctions: Can suspend or dismiss erring officials (except the President, Judiciary, Congress).
Enforce accountability: Ensures officials serve with responsibility, integrity, and efficiency, promoting high ethical standards.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox