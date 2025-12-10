List: Filipino Senators involved in flood scam, what we know so far

Investigate & prosecute: Looks into illegal, unjust, improper, or inefficient acts of public officials/employees, taking cases to court (like the Sandiganbayan).

Public assistance: Helps citizens get fair and efficient service from government agencies.

Graft prevention: Studies government systems to find and fix opportunities for corruption, promotes anti-corruption awareness.

Administrative sanctions: Can suspend or dismiss erring officials (except the President, Judiciary, Congress).