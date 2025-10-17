Philippines: 97% believe corruption is 'rampant' in government

Poll shows only a tiny 0.4% of Filipinos felt corruption was 'not widespread'
A recent Pulse Asia survey reveals that an overwhelming 97% of Filipinos believe corruption is rampant in the government.
This survey, done from September 27 to 30, 2025, took place while lawmakers were investigating allegations of billions lost due to shady flood control projects and questionable budget insertions in the 2025 General Appropriations Act.
The consensus is crystal clear across regions and social classes: corruption is essentially everywhere.
In fact, 78% of respondents said corruption is “very widespread.”
Only a tiny 0.4% of Filipinos felt corruption wasn’t widespread. To make things worse, 85% have noticed corruption getting worse over the past year, while just 3% thought it decreased. Interestingly, 59% have sadly accepted corruption as just a normal part of politics.
During congressional hearings, several former and current lawmakers, including senators Jinggoy Estrada, Chiz Escudero, Joel Villanueva, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and ex-Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, were accused of being involved in kickbacks related to flood control projects.
Despite their denials, a whopping 90% of Filipinos believe there’s collusion between officials and contractors misusing funds.
On a hopeful note, 71% believe those responsible for corruption scandals will eventually be punished.
Nearly half of the people think protests are an effective way to hold corrupt folks accountable.
Recent rallies on the 53rd anniversary of martial law, held on September 21, 2025, showed Filipinos’ growing determination to fight corruption.
More demonstrations are planned for October and November.
The Pulse Asia survey interviewed 1,200 adults nationwide with a ±2.8% margin of error, confirming that for most Filipinos across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, corruption remains their top worry — and the battle against it is far from over.
