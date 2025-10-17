GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippines: 97% believe corruption is 'rampant' in government

Poll shows only a tiny 0.4% of Filipinos felt corruption was 'not widespread'

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
A protester throws green mussels during an anti-corruption rally outside the Philippine Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Navotas, Metro Manila on September 8, 2025.
A protester throws green mussels during an anti-corruption rally outside the Philippine Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Navotas, Metro Manila on September 8, 2025.
AFP

A recent Pulse Asia survey reveals that an overwhelming 97% of Filipinos believe corruption is rampant in the government.

This survey, done from September 27 to 30, 2025, took place while lawmakers were investigating allegations of billions lost due to shady flood control projects and questionable budget insertions in the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

The consensus is crystal clear across regions and social classes: corruption is essentially everywhere.

In fact, 78% of respondents said corruption is “very widespread.”

Only a tiny 0.4% of Filipinos felt corruption wasn’t widespread. To make things worse, 85% have noticed corruption getting worse over the past year, while just 3% thought it decreased. Interestingly, 59% have sadly accepted corruption as just a normal part of politics.

Kickbacks

During congressional hearings, several former and current lawmakers, including senators Jinggoy Estrada, Chiz Escudero, Joel Villanueva, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and ex-Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, were accused of being involved in kickbacks related to flood control projects.

Despite their denials, a whopping 90% of Filipinos believe there’s collusion between officials and contractors misusing funds.

On a hopeful note, 71% believe those responsible for corruption scandals will eventually be punished.

Nearly half of the people think protests are an effective way to hold corrupt folks accountable.

Recent rallies on the 53rd anniversary of martial law, held on September 21, 2025, showed Filipinos’ growing determination to fight corruption.

More protests seen

More demonstrations are planned for October and November.

The Pulse Asia survey interviewed 1,200 adults nationwide with a ±2.8% margin of error, confirming that for most Filipinos across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, corruption remains their top worry — and the battle against it is far from over.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The 45th edition of GITEX Global will be held from October 13 till 17, 2025.

Hassle-free journey: Take public transport to GITEX

1m read
A flood-hit community in the Philippines following heavy rains dumped by a storm. Ghost flood-control projects, overpricing and kickbacks in government projects had been exposed by on-going investigations, in an elaborate scam involving lawmakers, government engineers, private contractors and state auditors working like a syndicate.

Philippines: ₱1 billion savings/day if this happens

3m read
Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo on Thursday implicated Senator Chiz Escudero, ex-Senator Nancy Binay, ex-Senator Bong Revilla Jr, Commission on Audit (COA) Commissioner Mario Lipana, and Department of Education Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar in alleged kickbacks from multibillion-government projects.

Senators in kickbacks scam: Escudero, Binay, Revilla

6m read
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon characterised the syndicate's operation as a “massive theft of people's money.” The documents bearing details of the cases filed against the individuals allegedly involved in siphoning off public funds earmarked for flood control.

Philippines: 18 people slapped with graft charges

4m read