Dubai: Dubai has approved its biggest-ever budget for 2026–2028, with Dh302.7 billion in planned spending and Dh329.2 billion in expected revenues . The numbers are large, but what really matters is how this will show up in your everyday life. Here’s what residents can expect.

Part of the budget is dedicated to security, justice, and public safety. This supports the teams and systems that keep Dubai consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the world.

For families, that means continued investment in the places they rely on most. For young people, it means more programmes and facilities that support education, development, and opportunities.

A major share of next year’s spending goes toward social services. That includes funding for hospitals, clinics, schools, housing programmes, community centres, sports facilities, and support services for seniors and people of determination.

Dubai’s largest budget to date is designed to boost quality of life across the emirate — not just through major projects, but through the services residents interact with every single day.

This gives residents one touchpoint for many services instead of having to move between different entities.

The Dubai Government Unified Contact Centre is one of the initiatives supported by the budget. The aim is to make it simpler to reach government departments, resolve issues, and get information quickly.

With the expansion of the Financial Data Platform and the rollout of the Dubai Cashless Strategy, services are expected to become faster, more transparent, and easier to use.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.