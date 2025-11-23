GOLD/FOREX
BUSINESS
5 ways Dubai’s record budget will change daily life for UAE residents

A clear look at how Dubai’s new three-year spending plan improves services across the city

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
The Dubai Metro has become lifeline of the city with record daily ridership
Dubai: Dubai has approved its biggest-ever budget for 2026–2028, with Dh302.7 billion in planned spending and Dh329.2 billion in expected revenues. The numbers are large, but what really matters is how this will show up in your everyday life. Here’s what residents can expect.

1. Stonger healthcare, schools

A major share of next year’s spending goes toward social services. That includes funding for hospitals, clinics, schools, housing programmes, community centres, sports facilities, and support services for seniors and people of determination.

For families, that means continued investment in the places they rely on most. For young people, it means more programmes and facilities that support education, development, and opportunities.

2. More security, stronger ERTs

Part of the budget is dedicated to security, justice, and public safety. This supports the teams and systems that keep Dubai consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the world.

Residents will benefit from improved readiness, faster response times, and better resources for law-enforcement and emergency response teams (ERTs).

3. Upgraded commutes, services

Infrastructure is the largest part of the 2026 budget. That includes roads, bridges, tunnels, public transport, parks, sewage systems, waste management, and Government service buildings.

For residents, this means:

  • Less congestion as road networks expand

  • More reliable public transport

  • Better-maintained parks and walkways

  • Improved waste-management and sustainability services

  • Upgrades to key city systems that support day-to-day life

These projects shape how people move around the city and how services function behind the scenes.

4. More digital services, access

The budget continues Dubai’s push toward online and cashless services. Residents will see more digital options for paying fees, accessing government information, and completing daily tasks.

With the expansion of the Financial Data Platform and the rollout of the Dubai Cashless Strategy, services are expected to become faster, more transparent, and easier to use.

5. Improved customer service

The Dubai Government Unified Contact Centre is one of the initiatives supported by the budget. The aim is to make it simpler to reach government departments, resolve issues, and get information quickly.

This gives residents one touchpoint for many services instead of having to move between different entities.

Summary: Key everyday changes you’ll notice:

  • Better access to healthcare and education

  • More community facilities and support programmes

  • Improved safety and emergency readiness

  • Smoother roads and improved public transport

  • Parks, public spaces, and city services enhanced

  • Faster, more transparent digital services

  • Easier access to government help and information

Dubai’s largest budget to date is designed to boost quality of life across the emirate — not just through major projects, but through the services residents interact with every single day.

