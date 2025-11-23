A clear look at how Dubai’s new three-year spending plan improves services across the city
Dubai: Dubai has approved its biggest-ever budget for 2026–2028, with Dh302.7 billion in planned spending and Dh329.2 billion in expected revenues. The numbers are large, but what really matters is how this will show up in your everyday life. Here’s what residents can expect.
A major share of next year’s spending goes toward social services. That includes funding for hospitals, clinics, schools, housing programmes, community centres, sports facilities, and support services for seniors and people of determination.
For families, that means continued investment in the places they rely on most. For young people, it means more programmes and facilities that support education, development, and opportunities.
Part of the budget is dedicated to security, justice, and public safety. This supports the teams and systems that keep Dubai consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the world.
Residents will benefit from improved readiness, faster response times, and better resources for law-enforcement and emergency response teams (ERTs).
Infrastructure is the largest part of the 2026 budget. That includes roads, bridges, tunnels, public transport, parks, sewage systems, waste management, and Government service buildings.
For residents, this means:
Less congestion as road networks expand
More reliable public transport
Better-maintained parks and walkways
Improved waste-management and sustainability services
Upgrades to key city systems that support day-to-day life
These projects shape how people move around the city and how services function behind the scenes.
The budget continues Dubai’s push toward online and cashless services. Residents will see more digital options for paying fees, accessing government information, and completing daily tasks.
With the expansion of the Financial Data Platform and the rollout of the Dubai Cashless Strategy, services are expected to become faster, more transparent, and easier to use.
The Dubai Government Unified Contact Centre is one of the initiatives supported by the budget. The aim is to make it simpler to reach government departments, resolve issues, and get information quickly.
This gives residents one touchpoint for many services instead of having to move between different entities.
Better access to healthcare and education
More community facilities and support programmes
Improved safety and emergency readiness
Smoother roads and improved public transport
Parks, public spaces, and city services enhanced
Faster, more transparent digital services
Easier access to government help and information
Dubai’s largest budget to date is designed to boost quality of life across the emirate — not just through major projects, but through the services residents interact with every single day.
