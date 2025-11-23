Dubai just approved its largest budget ever: 5 key points you need to know

Dubai: Dubai has locked in the biggest multi-year budget in its history , setting the financial direction for the emirate from 2026 to 2028. The plan outlines major spending priorities, ambitious economic goals, and a commitment to long-term fiscal discipline.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.