Shell sued in UK over 2021 Philippines typhoon: NGOs

Typhoon Rai (Odette) was an unusually powerful, deadly late-season tropical cyclone
Survivors of a deadly 2021 typhoon in the Philippines have filed a UK lawsuit against British oil giant Shell, seeking financial compensation for climate-related harms, three NGOs supporting claimants announced Thursday.
Typhoon Rai (locally known as "super-typhoon Odette") struck the southern and central regions of the Philippines in mid-December 2021, toppling power lines and trees and unleashing deadly floods that killed more than 400 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.
The lawsuit, brought by British law firm Hausfeld on behalf of 103 survivors, argues that Shell's carbon emissions contributed to climate change, impacting Philippine communities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox