Why Kartik Aaryan’s dance track Saat Samundar Paar remake is in court: 'Why dishonour anyone's work?'

The legendary Anand Bakshi penned the original lyrics for Saat Samundar Paar

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Kartik Aaryan in Saat Samundar paar
Kartik Aaryan in Saat Samundar paar

Bollywood nostalgia meets legal drama: the slow dance number Saat Samundar Paar from Rajiv Rai’s 1989 action thriller Tridev has found a new life—or rather, a new controversy—in Sameer Vidhwans’ upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera. In the film, Kartik Aaryan attempts to woo Ananya Panday with slick moves alongside viral Norwegian dance crew Quick Style, all set to the revamped classic.

The legendary Anand Bakshi penned the original lyrics for Saat Samundar Paar, but the new version streaming on YouTube and Spotify lists singer Karan Nawani as a co-lyricist alongside Bakshi, in addition to contributing vocals and additional music.

Rakesh Anand Bakshi, son of the late lyricist and author of his 2021 biography Nagme, Kisse, Baatein, Yaadein: The Life and Lyrics of Anand Bakshi, called the crediting “strange.”

Anand Bakshi's son reacts

“It’s not a crime, but why dishonour anyone’s work by claiming co-creator’s credit for two lines?” he told Indian Express. While the music credits are split between Original Music (Viju Shah) and Music (Karan Nawani), Rakesh said the lyrics credit could have been handled similarly: “Like they’ve put the original/additional music in the credits, they could have done it with the lyrics too.”

But the dance is stepping into hot water. The song also featured in the movie’s teaser, prompting Rajiv Rai to tell Mid-Day that he plans to take legal action against Dharma Productions and Saregama Music for using the track without his permission, under his banner Trimurti Films.

The court has now weighed in: Despite the dispute, Dharma Productions is allowed to keep the song in the film and its promotional material until the case is fully heard, with the next hearing scheduled for January 9. Removing the song last-minute could have disrupted the Christmas release set for tomorrow.

This isn’t Dharma’s first rodeo. The studio, along with Rohit Shetty Picturez, previously used Rai’s 1994 hit “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” from Mohra, though that matter was settled out of court. With Tu Meri Main Tera debuting amid nostalgia, dance, and courtroom tension, it seems the legacy of Rajiv Rai’s classics is proving that even Bollywood hits can’t escape drama off-screen.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
