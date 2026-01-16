GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Did Kartik Aaryan take Rs 150 million pay cut after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri debacle?

The film, starring Ananya Panday, failed to make a mark

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This isn’t the first time the actor has shown such support. He previously returned a chunk of his remuneration for Shehzada after the film underperformed
This isn’t the first time the actor has shown such support. He previously returned a chunk of his remuneration for Shehzada after the film underperformed

Not every Christmas gift hits the sweet spot at the box office. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM), released over the festive season, failed to make a mark. But the actor is proving that generosity is always in fashion: Reports say Kartik has voluntarily forgone Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) of his fee following the film’s underwhelming performance.

Stepping up when the numbers don't

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Kartik’s gesture came shortly after the film’s release, with sources stressing that rumors of tension between him and Karan Johar or Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA) are “baseless.” “In fact, Kartik extended a gesture of support towards his producer days after the film’s release by waiving off Rs 15 crores from his fee,” the report said.

This isn’t the first time the actor has shown such support. He previously returned a chunk of his remuneration for Shehzada after the film underperformed, a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun.

In an earlier interview to ETimes, Kartik explained that he wasn’t originally a producer on Shehzada and had taken his fees, but when the film faced a crisis, he gave up his remuneration to help ease the burden, which eventually led to him becoming a co-producer. He noted this happened while juggling another project, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, TMMTMTTM hit theatres on Christmas to mixed reviews. The film reunited Kartik and Ananya, who previously starred in 2019’s Pati Patni Aur Woh. Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta play pivotal roles, and the project was produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Kartik Aaryan

Is Kartik Aaryan under fire for dating a 17-year-old?

2m read
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday look picture-perfect in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, out in UAE cinemas now

Tu Meri Main Tera film review: Kartik Aaryan stumbles

4m read
Kartik Aaryan in Saat Samundar paar

Why Saat Samundar Paar remake is in court

2m read
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri movie still

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday on love and heartbreak

4m read