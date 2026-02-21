UAE students secure strong JEE Main Session 1 results, led by 98.92 percentile topper

Students trained at ATP STEM Education’s UAE centres deliver strongest results yet
UAE-based students have posted a strong showing in JEE Main 2026 Session 1, with Jaishnu Sulakshan of IHS School securing a 98.92 percentile, the highest score among candidates trained at ATP STEM Education’s four centres across Dubai and Sharjah.
From a cohort of 45 students who attended JEE classes through to completion across all four centres — Bur Dubai, Al Nahda, Sharjah, and Ibn Battuta — 11 scored above the 95 percentile and 21 crossed the 90 percentile threshold. More than one million candidates sit for JEE Main annually, making these results a significant achievement in a fiercely competitive ranking system.
JEE Main, conducted by India’s National Testing Agency, is the qualifying exam for admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the screening stage for JEE Advanced, the gateway to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), among the most selective institutions in the world.
A percentile score indicates the percentage of all candidates who scored at or below a given candidate. A 98.92 percentile means the student performed better than roughly 98.92 per cent of all test-takers — placing them in the top 1.08 per cent of over a million candidates. A 95 percentile puts a student in the top 50,000 nationally.
What makes ATP STEM’s results stand apart is the consistency across the cohort. With 11 out of 45 students, nearly 25 per cent of the batch, scoring above the 95 percentile, and 44 per cent crossing 90 percentile, the institute delivers one of the highest percentage success rates among JEE coaching centres in the region. This year’s numbers also continue a clear upward trend:
Students above the 95 percentile have more than doubled in two years, while the 90-plus count has grown from 9 to 20.
Atinderpal Singh, founder of ATP STEM Education, said the results reflect a broader shift among Indian expatriate families. “Five years ago, families often felt serious competitive preparation required relocation to India. What we are seeing now is confidence that students can prepare at an equally rigorous level while staying within the UAE schooling system.”
Faculty members point to a focus on conceptual depth over pattern recognition as the key differentiator. With JEE questions becoming increasingly application-oriented, students who understand the reasoning behind a concept consistently outperform those who rely on shortcuts. The institute caters to students in CBSE and ICSE curricula from Grade 8 through 12, building a strong foundation well before the high-stakes exam years.
While JEE remains the primary focus for many families, ATP STEM’s approach is designed to keep multiple pathways open. Students in the UAE today have an extraordinary range of options — from India’s top engineering colleges like the IITs and NITs to the most prestigious universities in the United States. ATP STEM’s system is designed to fully support whichever direction a student chooses for their career, whether that means cracking JEE or building a profile for US college admissions. For students on the IB pathway, the institute offers programmes for MYP 3, MYP 4, MYP 5, and the IB Diploma Programme, ensuring structured support from the middle years right through to university applications.
The institute’s IB programme has already proven this with placements at some of America’s most selective universities. Satvik Gupta, who achieved a full score in the IB Diploma Programme from GEMS Modern Academy, secured admission to Carnegie Mellon University. Saksham Uboweja, also from GEMS Modern Academy, earned admission to the University of California, Berkeley. With students gaining entry to both IITs and top US colleges, ATP STEM is proving that families in the UAE no longer have to choose one path early. The right preparation keeps every door open.
To learn more, visit ATP - IIT JEE and NEET Coaching Institute-Centres in Dubai, UAE or call +971 56 422 1140
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.