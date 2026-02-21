UAE students secure strong JEE Main Session 1 results, led by 98.92 percentile topper

UAE-based students have posted a strong showing in JEE Main 2026 Session 1, with Jaishnu Sulakshan of IHS School securing a 98.92 percentile, the highest score among candidates trained at ATP STEM Education’s four centres across Dubai and Sharjah.

From a cohort of 45 students who attended JEE classes through to completion across all four centres — Bur Dubai, Al Nahda, Sharjah, and Ibn Battuta — 11 scored above the 95 percentile and 21 crossed the 90 percentile threshold. More than one million candidates sit for JEE Main annually, making these results a significant achievement in a fiercely competitive ranking system.

What JEE Main percentile really means

JEE Main, conducted by India’s National Testing Agency, is the qualifying exam for admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the screening stage for JEE Advanced, the gateway to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), among the most selective institutions in the world.

A percentile score indicates the percentage of all candidates who scored at or below a given candidate. A 98.92 percentile means the student performed better than roughly 98.92 per cent of all test-takers — placing them in the top 1.08 per cent of over a million candidates. A 95 percentile puts a student in the top 50,000 nationally.