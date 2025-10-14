Look: 'Most beautiful' bridge in northern Philippines 'ready' by Christmas

Camalaniugan bridge: Dubbed a symbol of Filipino engineering pride, regional progress
Dubbed as the "most beautiful bridge" in Northern Philippines, the 1,580-metre Camalaniugan Bridge is poised for completion, promising to redefine local infrastructure with its world-class design and functionality.
This landmark cable-stayed bridge, connecting the towns of Aparri and Camalaniugan (about 580km north of Manila) has captured national attention for both its impressive engineering and its role in regional development.
During an inspection tour, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr lauded the bridge as a testament to Filipino ingenuity.
“We are looking at one of the most beautiful bridges that we have created in the Philippines,” he said, expressing pride in the locally-designed structure.
While the bridge’s aesthetic draws comparisons to international counterparts, he emphasised that, despite its global inspiration, “talagang ito lahat galing sa atin” (this is truly our own).
His remarks underscored the capability of Filipino engineers to craft infrastructure that meets world standards in design and execution.
One of the bridge’s standout features is its integrated flood control system, a nod to sustainable and resilient infrastructure solutions.
Highlighting this, the President added: “It reflects what proper infrastructure should look like,” while praising the diligence of local officials, led by Cagayan Governor Edgar Aglipay.
Their vigilant oversight aimed to prevent the project from becoming another case of incomplete or "ghost" infrastructure, a frequent concern in large-scale developments.
The ₱4-billion ($72-million) project is a collaboration between Agafer Construction and China-based Hunan Road and Bridge Construction, implemented under a design-and-build scheme.
Groundbreaking took place in 2021, but progress encountered delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Presently, an additional ₱260.2 million is required to finish the remaining phases, with full completion targeted by January 2026.
However, President Marcos expressed optimism that the bridge could open to the public as early as Christmas 2025.
Once operational, it will offer a crucial alternative route to the aging Magapit Suspension Bridge, slashing travel time between Aparri and Ballesteros from one hour to just 20 minutes and benefiting over 6,000 daily commuters.
2021: Construction commencement under joint venture between Agafer Construction and Hunan Road and Bridge Construction
2021-2023: Delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic impact
Late 2025: Expected nearing of physical completion
Christmas 2025: Potential early opening to public
January 2026: Targeted full project completion with all remaining works finalised
