World’s longest expressway tunnel opens in China’s Xinjiang

The tunnel is part of the G0711 Urumqi–Yuli Expressway, which also began operations on the same day. The route is a key link between northern and southern Xinjiang.

The 22.13-kilometre Tianshan Shengli Tunnel runs through the heart of the Tianshan Mountains. It has reduced a difficult mountain journey that once took several hours to just 20 minutes.

With the expressway now open, travel time between the two cities has dropped from around seven hours to about three hours.

The Tianshan mountain range stretches about 2,500kms across central Xinjiang. It separates Urumqi, the region’s largest city in the north, from Korla, the largest city in the south.

The expressway will strengthen links between northern and southern Xinjiang, support economic growth, and open new routes for trade and exchanges with countries across Eurasia.

Through existing expressways, the new route connects Xinjiang with major economic regions such as Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, and the Chengdu–Chongqing region.

