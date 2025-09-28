GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

World’s highest bridge opens to traffic in China

Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge towers 625 metres above a river and vast gorge

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, the world’s highest, is seen in China’s southwest Guizhou province on September 27, 2025.
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, the world’s highest, is seen in China’s southwest Guizhou province on September 27, 2025.
AFP

BEIJING: The world’s highest bridge opened to traffic in China on Sunday, state media said, capping an engineering feat three years in the making and snatching the record from another bridge in the same province.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge towers 625 metres (2,051 feet) above a river and vast gorge in the country’s rugged southern province of Guizhou, also home to the 565-metre Beipanjiang Bridge that is now the world’s second highest.

Live drone footage broadcast by state media on Sunday showed vehicles traversing the immense structure, its blue support towers partially engulfed in clouds.

Crowds of onlookers including project engineers and local officials gathered on the bridge for a ceremony to mark the occasion, several expressing their pride and excitement in live interviews to state media.

“The opening of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge reduces travel time between the two sides from two hours to two minutes,” Zhang Yin, head of the provincial transport department, said at a press conference Wednesday.

Its opening makes “enormous improvements to regional transportation conditions and (injects) new impetus into regional economic and social development”, she said.

China has invested heavily in major infrastructure projects in recent decades, a period of rapid economic growth and urbanisation in the country.

The hilly province of Guizhou in particular is crisscrossed by thousands of bridges - which now include the world’s two highest.

State news agency Xinhua said Wednesday that nearly half of the world’s 100 highest bridges are located in the province.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge took more than three years to complete, Xinhua reported. Its 1,420-metre main span makes it the “world’s largest-span bridge built in a mountainous area”, it added.

Apart from the world’s highest bridge, the tallest - measured in terms of the height of its own structure, rather than the distance to the ground - remains France’s Millau viaduct at 343 metres.

Related Topics:
China

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Nearly 7 million visitors in 2025 cement mosque’s global appeal.

SZGM hailed as model of sustainable cultural tourism

2m read
Alexandra Eala is currently ranked No. 58 in the world.

Alexandra Eala eases into Jingshan Open semi-finals

1m read
World No 1 Sabalenka out of China Open with injury

World No 1 Sabalenka out of China Open with injury

1m read
The load test is the final step before it is considered safe to welcome traffic. A testing team drove 96 trucks onto designated points to test the bridge's structural integrity.

World’s tallest bridge in China passes load test

2m read