At 625m, China’s Guizhou bridge will be world’s tallest and largest mountain-span
China’s Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, poised to become the world’s highest bridge, has successfully passed a pivotal load test, marking a critical step closer to its September inauguration
The bridge, designed to soar 625 meters above the Beipan River canyon, spans a length of 2,890 meters with a central span of 1,420 meters. From August 21 to 25, engineers conducted a rigorous static load test. A fleet of 96 heavy-duty trucks, carrying a total mass of 3,360 metric tons, traversed the bridge in strategic batches to assess its response under stress.
The testing involved over 400 sensors, monitoring critical components—main span, towers, cables, and suspenders—for displacement, stiffness, and structural performance. The results confirmed that the bridge met all safety and engineering standards.
Construction began in January 2022, and as of April 2025, the project had reached 95% completion. Beyond its record-setting height, the bridge aims to revolutionise regional connectivity: the current 70 minute canyon crossing journey will shrink to about 90 seconds, boosting access and tourism in Guizhou’s remote terrain.
Further enhancing its appeal, the bridge will feature integrated tourism attractions, including a glass walkway, bungee jumping platforms, paragliding zones, and rope-swing features—all designed to entice thrill-seekers and sightseers alike.
At a construction cost of approximately $280 million, this engineering marvel symbolises China’s growing leadership in cutting-edge infrastructure and transformative development in rugged landscapes.
As final preparations proceed, anticipation builds for a structure that not only redefines vertical scale but also promises to reshape how remote regions are connected and experienced.
Video Source: Courtesy Xinhua News Agency
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox