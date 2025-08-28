Monkey’s ‘money rain’ in Uttar Pradesh sparks laughter, chaos and viral buzz across India
In a bizarre incident that has gone viral on social media, a mischievous monkey in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, turned into an unlikely showman by creating a literal “money rain.” The primate snatched a bag containing ₹80,000 (around Dh3,500) from the boot of a moped in Bidhuna sub-district and quickly scaled a tree. To everyone’s amazement, it began throwing ₹500 notes down from the branches, sparking chaos as bystanders scrambled to collect the airborne cash.
Witnesses captured the dramatic scene on video, which has since spread widely across online platforms. According to local reports, only ₹52,000 (about Dh2,300) was recovered after the frenzy, leaving ₹28,000 (about Dh1,200) unaccounted for. Some believe that the monkey may have torn apart part of the money, while others suspect that eager onlookers pocketed the notes during the commotion.
This surreal episode is just the latest in a string of monkey mischiefs in India. From stealing prasad ( “offering” ) in temples to running off with jewellery worth ₹20 lakh (Dh88,000), monkeys have repeatedly left communities astonished. In another infamous case, a troop of monkeys even disrupted a wedding Haldi ceremony, running away with sweets and food.
While the Auraiya “money rain” has left many laughing and sharing memes, wildlife experts warn that such encounters point to a more serious issue: the growing interaction between humans and monkeys due to shrinking natural habitats. As urbanisation pushes into green areas, monkeys have adapted by raiding homes, markets, and now—mopeds.
For the locals in Auraiya, however, this was a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle. As one witness put it, “It was like Diwali came early—notes were flying everywhere.”
The viral video has left viewers amused and bemused in equal measure, cementing this episode as one of India’s most extraordinary examples of monkey
