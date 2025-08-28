Witnesses captured the dramatic scene on video, which has since spread widely across online platforms. According to local reports, only ₹52,000 (about Dh2,300) was recovered after the frenzy, leaving ₹28,000 (about Dh1,200) unaccounted for. Some believe that the monkey may have torn apart part of the money, while others suspect that eager onlookers pocketed the notes during the commotion.