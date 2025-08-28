Politics is getting to be a dirty business in Kerala – and V.D. Satheesan is only adding to the problems. This week, the Congress leader in Kerala has been caught on cameras wagging his finger at perceived enemies and threatening to drop ‘political bombs’.

If this was his way of trying to get back at the CPM and BJP for what happened to Rahul Mamkootathil, then Satheesan ought to have known better. But why would Satheesan need to speak about Mamkootathil anyway? The Palakkad MLA has been suspended from the Congress party for the next 6 months over alleged misbehavior with women.

Did Satheesan really achieve anything in the last few days? For someone who’s auditioning to be the next chief minister of Kerala, all that he did was talk much and achieve nothing much.

All of which was received with much bemusement by anyone who follows politics in Kerala. In fact, many compared Satheesan’s high drama to what’s going on in the latest season of ‘Bigg Boss’ – and with Satheesan coming in a distant second.

Is it time then for the Congress to have serious thoughts on who should be their chief minister aspirant? Is this the time for Ramesh Chennithala to make that serious push? Or is this an opening for K.C. Venugopal?

Satheesan in this one week has lost all of the carefully crafted aura that came with the Congress’s thumping win in the Nilambur by-election. Now, all that you see is a leader who is fast losing touch with what matters most to Kerala voters when the next state elections come by around May 2026.

The infighting within the Youth Congress in Kerala – of which Mamkootathil was the chief – has taken on epic proportions. There is mudslinging happening by the day, and none of which will help the Congress reclaim what it has lost due to the Mamkootathil created crisis. In between, Congress supporters have been pouring scorn on its women leaders in the state, all of which is being magnified on social media.

So, why should the Congress and Satheesan personally still invest so much time in trying to counter what happened to Mamkootathil by trying to get back at CPM and BJP with misconduct accusations? The worst part? None of Satheesan’s punches landed on his opponents.

Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.