Guruvayur Devaswom Board lodged a police complaint, saying it “hurt religious sentiments'
Dubai: A well-known social media influencer and Big Boss Malayalam contestant has apologised after a video showing her washing her feet in a sacred pond at Kerala’s Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple sparked outrage.
The footage, posted by 24-year-old Jasmin Jaffar, was widely shared online and criticised as a violation of temple protocol. The Guruvayur Devaswom Board has since lodged a police complaint, saying the act had “hurt religious sentiments and incited unrest.”
Ms Jaffar deleted the video and issued an apology, saying she had acted out of ignorance. “It was never my intention to hurt anyone or create controversy. I sincerely apologise for the distress caused,” she wrote on Instagram.
Temple authorities have begun a six-day punyaham (purification ritual). Officials said the costs of the rituals would be recovered from her.
Jaffar is a Kerala-born influencer, YouTuber and content creator, known for her lifestyle, fashion and vlog content. She has 1.6 million YouTube subscribers and 1.5 million Instagram followers.
She rose to prominence during the Covid-19 lockdown and later appeared on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 (2024), where she attracted attention for her friendship with fellow contestant Gabri Jose.
The relationship strained her engagement with fiancé Afzal Ameer, who later announced their split publicly, saying he felt “betrayed” by her actions on the show.
The Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple is one of the most important Hindu shrines in Kerala and has strict entry protocols.
Despite her apology, the incident has continued to provoke debate online, with reels and social media commentary accusing Ms Jaffar of “hurting faith” and calling for stricter enforcement of temple rules.
