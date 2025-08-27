GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Tamil actress Lakshmi Menon linked to abduction of an IT employee case

The chain of events was set off following a dispute between two groups at a local bar

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment Editor
2 MIN READ
Actress Lakshmi Menon
Actress Lakshmi Menon
Instagram

Dubai: Actress Lakshmi Menon has allegedly been linked to a criminal investigation concerning the reported kidnapping and assault of an IT professional at a bar.

Local media outlets, quoting police sources, claim that surveillance footage shows Menon with a group blocking a road and acting in an aggressive manner. The victim was then allegedly forced out of his car and driven away in another vehicle. The incident reportedly occurred late on August 24.

Police in Ernakulam Town North have arrested three suspects—Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol—in relation to the case. Authorities maintain that Menon was present with them during the abduction, but she has not yet been located and is believed to be in hiding.

Investigators say the chain of events began with a dispute between two groups at a local bar. Following the altercation, the IT worker was allegedly beaten, bundled into a car, and taken away. Meanwhile, based on a complaint filed by the arrested woman, Sonamol, police have also booked a member of the rival group.

Who is Lakshmi Menon?

Born on May 19, 1996, Lakshmi Menon is an actress best known for her work in Tamil cinema.

She entered the industry with a supporting role in the Malayalam film Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya (2011) and rose to fame as the lead in Sundara Pandian (2012). Over the years, she has earned accolades such as a Filmfare Award South, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, and two SIIMA Awards.

While her acting career has won her critical and popular recognition, she is now at the center of controversy as police continue their search. Authorities have emphasised that the investigation remains active and that accountability will be determined based on available evidence.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeTamil Cinema

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai-based RJ and singer Pavithra Menon slams Param Sundari makers for their inauthentic portrayal of Malayali women in Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhtora's new film

Malayalis outraged: Dubai RJ calls out Param Sundari

4m read
Illustrative image.

Parking dispute: Huma Qureshi's cousin killed in Delhi

1m read
Jacqueline Fernandez

Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez returns to pole dancing

2m read
Her role opposite M.G. Ramachandran in ‘Nadodi Mannan’ (1958) catapulted her to the top ranks of Tamil cinema and won her widespread acclaim.

Veteran Kannada actress B Saroja Devi dies at 87

1m read