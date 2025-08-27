Tamil actress Lakshmi Menon linked to abduction of an IT employee case

The chain of events was set off following a dispute between two groups at a local bar
Dubai: Actress Lakshmi Menon has allegedly been linked to a criminal investigation concerning the reported kidnapping and assault of an IT professional at a bar.
Local media outlets, quoting police sources, claim that surveillance footage shows Menon with a group blocking a road and acting in an aggressive manner. The victim was then allegedly forced out of his car and driven away in another vehicle. The incident reportedly occurred late on August 24.
Police in Ernakulam Town North have arrested three suspects—Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol—in relation to the case. Authorities maintain that Menon was present with them during the abduction, but she has not yet been located and is believed to be in hiding.
Investigators say the chain of events began with a dispute between two groups at a local bar. Following the altercation, the IT worker was allegedly beaten, bundled into a car, and taken away. Meanwhile, based on a complaint filed by the arrested woman, Sonamol, police have also booked a member of the rival group.
Who is Lakshmi Menon?
Born on May 19, 1996, Lakshmi Menon is an actress best known for her work in Tamil cinema.
She entered the industry with a supporting role in the Malayalam film Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya (2011) and rose to fame as the lead in Sundara Pandian (2012). Over the years, she has earned accolades such as a Filmfare Award South, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, and two SIIMA Awards.
While her acting career has won her critical and popular recognition, she is now at the center of controversy as police continue their search. Authorities have emphasised that the investigation remains active and that accountability will be determined based on available evidence.
