Kannan Pattambi, Malayalam actor and film controller, dies: Brother Major Ravi confirms tragedy

A familiar face to Malayalam cinema fans, Kannan Pattambi appeared in several films
Dubai: Malayalam film actor and production controller Kannan Pattambi died late on Sunday night at 11.40 pm, marking the end of a long and quietly influential career in the industry.
The news was confirmed by his brother, filmmaker and actor Major Ravi.
A familiar face to Malayalam cinema audiences, Kannan Pattambi appeared in several notable films across genres, while also playing a key behind-the-scenes role as a production controller. He was known for his close professional association with leading directors and for being deeply involved in the logistical backbone of many major projects.
Beyond acting, he also worked as an executive producer on select films, contributing significantly to their production processes. Colleagues often described him as dependable and deeply committed to his craft.
The final rites will be held on Monday evening at his residence in Pattambi, Palakkad district. His passing has been met with an outpouring of condolences from members of the Malayalam film fraternity.
