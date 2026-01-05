GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Kannan Pattambi, Malayalam actor and film controller, dies: Brother Major Ravi confirms tragedy

A familiar face to Malayalam cinema fans, Kannan Pattambi appeared in several films

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
1 MIN READ
Kannan Pattambi
Kannan Pattambi
X

Dubai: Malayalam film actor and production controller Kannan Pattambi died late on Sunday night at 11.40 pm, marking the end of a long and quietly influential career in the industry.

The news was confirmed by his brother, filmmaker and actor Major Ravi.

A familiar face to Malayalam cinema audiences, Kannan Pattambi appeared in several notable films across genres, while also playing a key behind-the-scenes role as a production controller. He was known for his close professional association with leading directors and for being deeply involved in the logistical backbone of many major projects.

Beyond acting, he also worked as an executive producer on select films, contributing significantly to their production processes. Colleagues often described him as dependable and deeply committed to his craft.

The final rites will be held on Monday evening at his residence in Pattambi, Palakkad district. His passing has been met with an outpouring of condolences from members of the Malayalam film fraternity.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
kerala

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Mohanlal and Dileep in 'Bha Bha Ba'

Kidnapping gag in Dileep's Bha Bha Ba sparks backlash

3m read
Malayalam cinema mourns Sreenivasan: Emotional farewell in Kerala

Fans, stars mourn as Sreenivasan laid to rest in Kerala

4m read
CM Vijayan, Satheesan and others mourn Sreenivasan, hail his enduring legacy in Malayalam cinema

Emotional tributes: Celebs pay respects to Sreenivasan

3m read
‘The cooked up story of police failed’: Actor Dileep on acquittal in Kerala actress abduction case

Dileep considers legal action, alleges conspiracy

2m read