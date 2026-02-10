Malayalam actor Jayaram summoned in Sabarimala gold robbery probe by India's ED

Reports claim that the actor has to appear before ED soon over the theft next week
Dubai: Malayalam actor Jayaram has reportedly been summoned by India's Enforcement Directorate next week for questioning as part of its probe into the alleged Sabarimala gold scam.
Reports emerging from Kerala dailies claim officials are focusing on tracing suspected financial irregularities linked to ritual practices involving temple gold. A formal notice has already been served on the actor, the reports said.
The agency’s action follows the recent interrogation of two former Sabarimala officials including ex-administrative officer Murari Babu and former employee S Sreekumar.
Investigators are seeking to establish whether gold associated with the shrine was misused for private ceremonies and if those involved generated illicit income through such activities.
A video clip that surfaced earlier, showing the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, performing a puja at Jayaram’s home with gold-covered ceremonial items believed to belong to the temple, has drawn the attention of multiple investigative agencies, according to a report in Indian Express.
The Special Investigation Team had previously questioned the actor regarding the footage.
According to sources, the ED is now examining whether Potti and his associates profited from conducting similar rituals at private residences, including that of the actor.
While Potti, who is currently out on bail, has not yet been summoned by the agency, officials are said to be compiling financial and documentary evidence before calling him in.
Once Jayaram’s statement is recorded, the agency is expected to move ahead with questioning Potti, sources said.
The ED is also analysing bank accounts, property records and other financial dealings of the accused, including former Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, to identify and recover any suspected proceeds linked to the case.
