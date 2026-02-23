GOLD/FOREX
Mammootty shares spotlight with Asif Ali and Basil Joseph at Filmfare Awards

Despite winning Best Actor award, he asked younger Malayalam actors to share awards glory

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Mammootty
X

Dubai: In an Indian film industry often accused of stars who indulge in ego battles and narcissism, it’s rare to witness a veteran actor publicly elevate his younger peers. At the 70th Filmfare Awards South in Kochi, Malayalam matinee idol Mammootty did exactly that, and in doing so, he reminded everyone why he commands respect both on and off screen.

After winning Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male), Malayalam, for his fantasy thriller Bramayugam, the megastar did something unexpected yet deeply touching. He invited fellow nominees Asif Ali and Basil Joseph to the stage, telling them:

“They are not lesser than me in any way, Vaada (come boys)," he said in English along with an endearing Malayalam colloquialism.

The statement was simple, but it cut through the usual bravado often associated with film stars.

Mammootty, known for his commanding presence and occasionally restrained demeanor, could have stopped at his own victory, but instead he chose to share the moment, embracing his younger colleagues and even joking with self-deprecating charm:

“Even though both of them are young and handsome, she (the award) chose to stand with me," he joked.

The gesture went beyond a lighthearted quip. By sharing his trophy and praising youngers talent, Malayalam cinema's long-enduring icon Mammootty displayed a humility that surprised even his fans. For a moment, we all felt rightly that the screen legend is someone who genuinely values camaraderie and mentorship.

In an industry where self-promotion is often the norm, this moment was a timely reminder: true greatness isn’t just about awards or accolade, it’s about lifting others, acknowledging talent, and celebrating success together.

Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
