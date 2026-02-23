Despite winning Best Actor award, he asked younger Malayalam actors to share awards glory
Dubai: In an Indian film industry often accused of stars who indulge in ego battles and narcissism, it’s rare to witness a veteran actor publicly elevate his younger peers. At the 70th Filmfare Awards South in Kochi, Malayalam matinee idol Mammootty did exactly that, and in doing so, he reminded everyone why he commands respect both on and off screen.
After winning Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male), Malayalam, for his fantasy thriller Bramayugam, the megastar did something unexpected yet deeply touching. He invited fellow nominees Asif Ali and Basil Joseph to the stage, telling them:
“They are not lesser than me in any way, Vaada (come boys)," he said in English along with an endearing Malayalam colloquialism.
The statement was simple, but it cut through the usual bravado often associated with film stars.
Mammootty, known for his commanding presence and occasionally restrained demeanor, could have stopped at his own victory, but instead he chose to share the moment, embracing his younger colleagues and even joking with self-deprecating charm:
“Even though both of them are young and handsome, she (the award) chose to stand with me," he joked.
The gesture went beyond a lighthearted quip. By sharing his trophy and praising youngers talent, Malayalam cinema's long-enduring icon Mammootty displayed a humility that surprised even his fans. For a moment, we all felt rightly that the screen legend is someone who genuinely values camaraderie and mentorship.
In an industry where self-promotion is often the norm, this moment was a timely reminder: true greatness isn’t just about awards or accolade, it’s about lifting others, acknowledging talent, and celebrating success together.