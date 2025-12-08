Dr Jaffer Khan advances aesthetic precision in plastic surgery

Redefining aesthetic outcomes through science, structure, and careful refinement
Dr Jaffer Khan is contributing to a shift in plastic surgery in Dubai, treating it as both a medical and carefully considered aesthetic discipline. Known for his detailed approach, he views each patient as an individual with unique facial characteristics rather than a case requiring correction. His work focuses on natural outcomes that respect facial structure and balance.
Dr Khan’s methods are grounded in an understanding of proportion and symmetry. He applies principles such as the Golden Ratio to guide treatment plans, ensuring enhancements complement the existing features rather than alter them dramatically. His training and decades of experience across reputable institutions have shaped a practice built on measured improvement and predictable, realistic outcomes.
A key area of his expertise is advanced facelift surgery, which aims to support the underlying muscle structure rather than simply tighten the skin. This technique is designed to achieve more sustainable and balanced results. He also practices a structural approach to non-surgical treatments using dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle injections to refine features, improve facial alignment, and address previous surgical concerns when needed. His priority remains subtle enhancement while maintaining each patient’s natural look.
The patient experience with Dr Khan emphasises consultation and communication. Treatment decisions are made collaboratively, with clear discussion on expected outcomes and long-term maintenance. His Dubai-based clinic features comprehensive facilities and a dedicated team to support patient safety and recovery throughout the process.
Dr Khan’s work highlights how modern plastic surgery can combine technical expertise with aesthetic sensitivity.
To learn more or book a consultation:
• Call: +971 4 384 5600
• Visit: aesthetics.ae
• Email: info@aesthetics.ae
