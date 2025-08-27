Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav hospitalised after cardiac arrest during Kochi event

News of his collapse has sparked an outpouring of concern across the entertainment world. Fellow actors, TV personalities, and fans have been flooding social media with messages of support.

Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi, who witnessed the incident, later posted a moving message on social media. “Our beloved Rajesh, the man who once set every stage ablaze with life, now lies silent, breathing only with the help of a machine,” Prathap wrote, urging fans to send prayers for his recovery.

The 49-year-old, widely known as RK, collapsed on stage in the closing moments of a program held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, sending shock through the audience and organizers. Emergency responders moved him to Kochi’s Lakeshore Hospital within 20 minutes, where doctors performed an angioplasty. Hospital sources confirmed that Keshav is currently on a ventilator in the intensive care unit and remains under round-the-clock monitoring.

Veteran actor and television host Rajesh Keshav is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a live event in Kochi on Sunday night according to media reports.

