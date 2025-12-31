Veteran actor Ahn Sung Ki collapses after cardiac arrest, agency issues health update

The actor is reportedly in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit
Concern has grown over the health of veteran South Korean actor Ahn Sung Ki after reports emerged that he collapsed at home and was rushed to hospital late last month.
On December 31, local media reported that Ahn Sung Ki collapsed at his residence around 4 pm. KST on December 30 while eating, after food became lodged in his throat. According to the report, the actor went into cardiac arrest, received CPR, and was transported to a nearby hospital’s emergency room. He was later moved to the intensive care unit, where he is currently undergoing focused treatment under close medical supervision.
In response, Ahn Sung Ki’s agency Artist Company issued an official statement:
"Ahn Sung Ki was taken to the hospital after a sudden decline in his health and is currently receiving treatment under medical supervision. His exact condition and the expected course of treatment are being confirmed by the medical staff. We ask that the actor and his family’s well-being be given top priority. Any further updates will be shared through official channels."
Ahn Sung Ki had previously suspended all activities in 2019 after being diagnosed with blood cancer.
