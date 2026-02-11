Korean star Jung Eun-woo dies at 39, final post gains viral attention

Born Jung Dong-jin, Jung Eun-woo began his acting journey in 2006, steadily carving out a place for himself in Korean television over nearly two decades. He starred in shows such as Bride of the Sun and Five Fingers to One Well-Raised Daughter and My Only One. Though often in supporting parts, he was always praised for his sense of realism. His role in Welcome to Waikiki 2 expanded his reach to international audiences.