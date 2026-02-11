GOLD/FOREX
Korean star Jung Eun-woo dies at 39, final post gains viral attention

Born Jung Dong-jin, Jung Eun-woo began his acting journey in 2006

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo, known for his role in Welcome to Waikiki 2, has died at the age of 39, leaving fans and the entertainment world stunned. The news broke on February 11, 2026, though details surrounding his passing remain undisclosed.

Born Jung Dong-jin, Jung Eun-woo began his acting journey in 2006, steadily carving out a place for himself in Korean television over nearly two decades. He starred in shows such as Bride of the Sun and Five Fingers to One Well-Raised Daughter and My Only One. Though often in supporting parts, he was always praised for his sense of realism. His role in Welcome to Waikiki 2 expanded his reach to international audiences.

In a haunting coincidence, Jung’s final Instagram post appeared just a day before his death. He shared a reflective montage featuring the late Leslie Cheung, Amy Winehouse, who had died young, and a photo of himself, captioned: “Missing, envying, regretting…PIR.BG” Some have speculated that the mysterious letters "PIR.BG" might be an upside-down nod to "GB.RIP" — a possible shorthand for "Goodbye, Rest In Peace."

The words have since struck a deeply emotional chord with fans, who have flooded the post with messages.

