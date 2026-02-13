The Welcome to Waikiki 2 actor died on February 11
South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo, known for Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Bride of the Sun, died on February 11, 2026, at the age of 40. His funeral was held Friday, according to South Korean media outlet The Chosun Daily.
Before his death, Eun-woo had shared a series of social media posts that fans are examining with renewed attention. One message, sent to a close friend, revealed his raw feelings about betrayal in the entertainment industry, as quoted by Chosun Daily, read, “There are so many liars and scammers in the world. I was a fool in the broadcasting industry. I tried to find comfort from people who approached me after being hurt by others. It’s truly disgusting. Why do people live like that?”
He added, “Still, I try to believe. Hold on. The phrase ‘cheer up’ turned out to be a lie. Enduring is ultimately winning. Endure with your own strength. Trying to endure with others’ help for four years, getting hit from the front, back, and sides, I realized it’s not something one can do. Men truly have no loyalty. Those I called brothers for over 10 years…”
Earlier, he had posted an image of a red moon accompanied by the caption, “Red moon. Whether it’s hanging there or suspended, it’s going to fall anyway…”
Eun-woo's journey to stardom wasn’t straightforward. Born Jung Dong-jin in 1986, he was initially a promising basketball player at Incheon Songdo schools but switched to acting after injuries.
His acting career began in 2006 with the KBS youth drama Sharp 3, and over nearly 20 years, he built a reputation for standout performances in dramas such as One Well-Raised Daughter, My Only One, and Bride of the Sun.
Though often in supporting roles, he earned international recognition through Welcome to Waikiki 2. In the days leading up to his passing, his Instagram posts, including images of a red moon and tributes to late stars Leslie Cheung and Amy Winehouse, were seen by fans as cryptic farewells.
Celebrities have since expressed grief over his death. Actor Kim Yoon-seo shared an emotional tribute on Instagram:
“I’m sorry. I couldn’t say a proper goodbye. My heart has collapsed all day… You’ve worked hard. I’ll pray for you. Farewell, my friend. Jung Eun-woo.”
