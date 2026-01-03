GOLD/FOREX
Two arrested for raping, throwing six year old off roof in UP

The accused were reportedly neighbours of the girl

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and thrown off a roof in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, reported IANS. Two suspects were apprehended by police after an exchange of fire.

The accused were reportedly neighbours of the girl, who lived with her parents in the Sikandrabad industrial area.

Authorities were quoted by IANS as saying that the girl was playing on the terrace of her building when she was assaulted. She was discovered later on a plot of land close to her home.

While the young child was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared her brought dead. Her body has been sent for an autopsy.

Her father filed a complaint at the police station, where three teams were formed to track down the suspects. When the police got a tip-off about their whereabouts, they rushed over to arrest them.

"When the police team attempted to intercept them in the industrial area, the accused opened fire," said Dr. Tejveer Singh, SP, Bulandshahr.

"In retaliatory firing by the police, both suspects sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. They were immediately taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for treatment," he added.

In the police also confiscated two pistols along with ammo from the accused.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
