Gold usually buys food, but in eastern Uttar Pradesh, momos allegedly bought gold
Dubai: A 12-year-old schoolboy in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh reportedly handed over jewellery worth Rs 85 lakh (Dh37,500) from his home to two roadside momo vendors after being promised a lifetime supply of free dumplings, police said.
The incident came to light when the boy’s family discovered that jewellery kept in a cupboard had gone missing. His mother and aunt searched the cupboard and found it empty. When questioned, the child reportedly broke down and confessed to his father that he had exchanged the valuables for what he believed would be “unlimited free food for life”.
According to a complaint filed by the boy’s father — a temple priest — the child had grown attached to momos sold near Dumari Chauraha, around 350 km east of Lucknow. Police said the vendors initially offered him food for free, gradually earning his trust.
Investigators allege the sellers later began offering small amounts of money and persuaded the boy to bring home ornaments. Over time, he allegedly handed over several valuables, including gold necklaces, rings, bangles, earrings and other family heirlooms, as well as silver toe rings.
The vendors allegedly fled after collecting the jewellery. The priest claimed in his complaint that the sellers also threatened the child to keep him silent.
Police teams are searching for the two men and tracing the jewellery trail, said SHO Devendra Kumar Singh, adding that legal action will be taken. Other suspects are also being questioned.
With inputs from Agencies
