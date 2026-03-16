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Dubai drivers told some parking may still charge fees during Eid

Public parking free during Eid but some locations may still apply charges

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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A view of the City Walk in Dubai. Parkonic launches VIP pre-booked parking at City Walk Boulevard
A view of the City Walk in Dubai. Parkonic launches VIP pre-booked parking at City Walk Boulevard

Dubai: Dubai motorists planning to rely on free parking during the upcoming Eid holiday may need to double-check signage at certain locations after a private parking operator said charges could still apply in some areas.

Parking operator Parkonic said in a social media update on Monday that parking conditions may vary depending on the location and that fees may still apply during public holidays.

The company advised drivers to review local parking terms before leaving their vehicles.

“Parking conditions may vary by location and parking fees may still apply during public holidays,” the company said. It also urged motorists to check applicable terms through official signage or through the Parkonic website.

RTA confirms free public parking

The update comes on the same day that Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority announced free public parking across the city during the Eid Al Fitr holiday period.

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Authorities confirmed that all public parking spaces will be free from the first to the third day of Eid. Charges will continue to apply at multi storey parking facilities during the same period.

Regular parking tariffs will resume starting from the fourth day of Eid, according to the RTA announcement issued on Monday.

Private parking rules may differ

Parking areas managed by private operators sometimes follow separate tariff structures depending on the property owner or operator managing the facility.

Parkonic said motorists should review local signage carefully to avoid confusion over whether charges apply at specific sites during public holidays.

Gulf News reached out to Parkonic seeking further clarification on the locations where fees may still apply and the tariff structure involved. The company had not responded at the time of publshing this story.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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EidPublic parkingDubai parking

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