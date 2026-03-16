Public parking free during Eid but some locations may still apply charges
Dubai: Dubai motorists planning to rely on free parking during the upcoming Eid holiday may need to double-check signage at certain locations after a private parking operator said charges could still apply in some areas.
Parking operator Parkonic said in a social media update on Monday that parking conditions may vary depending on the location and that fees may still apply during public holidays.
The company advised drivers to review local parking terms before leaving their vehicles.
“Parking conditions may vary by location and parking fees may still apply during public holidays,” the company said. It also urged motorists to check applicable terms through official signage or through the Parkonic website.
The update comes on the same day that Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority announced free public parking across the city during the Eid Al Fitr holiday period.
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Authorities confirmed that all public parking spaces will be free from the first to the third day of Eid. Charges will continue to apply at multi storey parking facilities during the same period.
Regular parking tariffs will resume starting from the fourth day of Eid, according to the RTA announcement issued on Monday.
Parking areas managed by private operators sometimes follow separate tariff structures depending on the property owner or operator managing the facility.
Parkonic said motorists should review local signage carefully to avoid confusion over whether charges apply at specific sites during public holidays.
Gulf News reached out to Parkonic seeking further clarification on the locations where fees may still apply and the tariff structure involved. The company had not responded at the time of publshing this story.