Residents, young and old, savour free scoops at Dubai's six public parks on Eid day
Dubai: Eid in Dubai meant time out with family and friends at Dubai parks for thousands of residents and the first day of Eid Al Adha became literally sweeter as hundreds got to savour free scoops of ice cream at the city's public parks on Wednesday.
Six major public parks across the emirate witnessed long queues of visitors, young and old, who cheerfully enjoyed the cool Eid treat on a warm summer's day.
Dubai Municipality organised the free distribution of its 'Eid gift' to visitors at Creek Park, Mushrif National Park, Zabeel Park, Al Safa Park, Al Barsha Pond Park and Al Nahda Pond Park.
Dubai Public Parks posted a video on Instagram on Thursday that showed park visitors lining up and receiving cups filled with multiple flavours of ice cream.
Employees in Dubai Public Parks uniforms handed out the ice cream cups from a colourful cart that sported the theme 'Eid just got cooler', adding a festive touch to the green open spaces of the city.
Happy faces of children and adults enjoying their scoops and waving at the camera added to the holiday spirit at the parks, with families making the most of the extended Eid operating hours.
The giveaway ran from 5pm to 7pm on the first day of Eid in a slight update to the original announcement from Dubai Municipality, which had initially stated the distribution would take place from 4pm to 7pm on both the first and second days of Eid Al Adha.
Dubai Municipality had earlier announced the free ice cream initiative as part of a wider set of Eid Al Adha celebrations for residents. The gesture was positioned as an 'Eid gift' to families and park visitors during the holiday, alongside extended park timings and the designation of family-only beaches across the emirate.
Most of the city's flagship parks, including Zabeel Park, Al Mamzar Park, Al Safa Park, Creek Park and Mushrif National Park, are open from 8am until midnight during the Eid holiday period. Dubai Frame extended its hours to run from 8am to 9pm.
Dubai Municipality had encouraged residents on social media to visit its parks and recreational destinations, saying that "fun-filled and relaxing moments" awaited families and friends looking to create memorable Eid experiences together.