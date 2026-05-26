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Dubai changes free ice cream giveaway timings for Eid Al Adha 2026: Parks, hours and key details

Dubai Municipality updates ice cream hours at six parks. Here's when to show up this Eid

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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Dubai changes free ice cream giveaway timings for Eid Al Adha 2026: Parks, hours and key details

Dubai: Dubai is scooping out free ice cream at six public parks this Eid Al Adha, but the timings have been tweaked since the first announcement, so here is what you need to know before you head out.

Dubai Public Parks confirmed on social media that on the first day of Eid, ice cream will be handed out free of charge from 5pm to 7pm, not 4pm to 7pm on first and second days of Eid as Dubai Municipality had stated in its earlier announcement.

When contacted, Dubai Municipality also confirmed to Gulf News that the special Eid gift for public park visitors would be given away from 5pm to 7pm on the first day of Eid, Wednesday, only.

The updated post reads: "Visit us this Eid and let the ice cream cool down your outing."

Where to go

The complimentary ice cream will be available at the following six parks:

  • Creek Park

  • Mushrif National Park

  • Zabeel Park

  • Al Safa Park

  • Al Barsha Pond Park

  • Al Nahda Pond Park

Parks extend opening hours

Dubai Municipality has also extended the operating hours for its major parks and attractions during the Eid holiday period.

Most of the flagship parks, Quranic Park, Zabeel Park, Al Mamzar Park, Al Safa Park, Creek Park and Mushrif National Park, will be open from 8am until midnight.

Dubai Frame will be open from 8am to 9pm.

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A few exceptions

Not everything at these parks stays open as late. The Cave and Glass House at Quranic Park will close earlier, operating from 9am to 8.30pm only. The Mountain Bike Track at Mushrif National Park will be accessible from 5.30am to 6.30pm, while the Mushrif Hub will run from 5.30am to midnight.

Making memories

Dubai Municipality urged residents to make the most of the holiday, saying on social media that "fun-filled and relaxing moments" await visitors at its parks and recreational destinations, encouraging families and friends to create memorable experiences together this Eid Al Adha.

Related Topics:
Dubai Municipality

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