From Dubai staycations to Sharjah shopping, Abu Dhabi escapes, Eid plans are up for grabs
Dubai: If you have left your Eid Al Adha plans to the last minute, there is still plenty happening across the UAE — from discounted staycations and shopping deals to free treats for children, family-friendly museum activities and desert getaways.
With the long Eid break approaching, destinations across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi are rolling out limited-time holiday offers aimed at residents and visitors looking for quick escapes or easy day-out ideas without extensive planning.
Here is a look at some of the last-minute Eid options still available.
Shoppers looking to prepare for Eid can head to the Eid Al Adha Exhibition 2026 at Expo Centre Sharjah, where more than 100 brands are offering discounts of up to 75 per cent.
Running until 31 May, the exhibition includes fashion, fragrances, cosmetics, jewellery, accessories, home goods, furniture, electrical appliances, confectionery and Eid hospitality products.
The exhibition also includes a children’s zone, entertainment and heritage activities, food sections, and daily raffle campaigns with prizes and gifts.
It operates daily from 11am to midnight, with Friday timings from 3pm to midnight.
Dubai is offering a wide range of Eid staycation deals from May 22 to 31, with offers spanning beachfront resorts, urban hotels and desert retreats.
Among the beachfront options, hotels including NH Collection Dubai The Palm, Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and Address Beach Resort are offering discounts and family packages.
Travellers looking for a quieter break can consider desert stays such as Meliá Desert Palm, which is offering discounted room and villa rates.
Urban staycation options include hotels in areas such as Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Al Seef and Creek Harbour, with offers ranging from complimentary upgrades and dining discounts to longer-stay promotions.
Dubai’s wider Eid programme also includes cultural activities, dining experiences, attractions and retail promotions across the city.
Families with young children can also look out for a one-day Eid treat from Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts.
On May 23, participating hotels across the UAE will offer complimentary ice cream and sorbet for children between 10am and 12pm.
The free giveaway will take place simultaneously across participating properties.
For residents wanting to get out of the city, Abu Dhabi tourism authorities are highlighting Eid getaway ideas in Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra Region.
Options include stays at Green Mubazzarah Chalets at the foot of Jebel Hafit, Eid family packages at Ayla Hotel, and all-inclusive stays at Oryx Grand Hotel.
For those looking for desert luxury, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort is offering holiday packages, while travellers seeking wildlife and island experiences can head to Sir Bani Yas Island resorts including Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara.
Golf-focused holiday packages are also available through Dhannah Golf Club.
Guests booking two nights or more at Abu Dhabi hotels before 31 May can also receive complimentary access to attractions including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.
Families spending Eid in Abu Dhabi can also visit Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which is hosting a holiday programme from May 25 to 31.
Activities include:
Eid-themed cookie decorating workshops
Al Ayala performances
Palm leaf weaving workshops
Henna design sessions
Nature mosaics workshops
Needle felting activities
Mini exhibit-building sessions for children
Architecture mini tours
Kids Discovery Tours
Most activities are drop-in, while some require registration at the ticketing desk.
Dubai malls are also using the long weekend to offer family-focused Eid activities.
Visitors can expect:
Traditional Ayala and Harbiya performances
Gaming activations and sim racing experiences
Children’s entertainment zones
Family dining offers
Eid shopping promotions and gift card giveaways
Malls including Ibn Battuta Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall, The Outlet Village, Circle Mall and Nad Al Sheba Mall are among those running Eid programming.
Whether it is a discounted Sharjah shopping trip, a Dubai staycation, a desert retreat in Abu Dhabi, a museum day with the children or simply free ice cream for a quick family outing, there are still plenty of Eid Al Adha options across the UAE for residents making plans at the last minute.