Global Village has extended its season all the way to May 31 to catch the Eid long weekend, and it has dropped prices significantly to match. The best deal available right now is the 4-for-1 counter offer, where four entry tickets cost just Dh30 in total, working out to Dh7.50 per person. Additional tickets can be added at the same rate. This deal is only available at the physical on-site ticket counters, Sunday to Thursday.