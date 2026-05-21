These Eid outings across Dubai all cost Dh50 or less per person
Dubai: The long weekend does not have to be expensive. Here are the best family-friendly things to do across Dubai without spending more than Dh50 a head.
Global Village has extended its season all the way to May 31 to catch the Eid long weekend, and it has dropped prices significantly to match. The best deal available right now is the 4-for-1 counter offer, where four entry tickets cost just Dh30 in total, working out to Dh7.50 per person. Additional tickets can be added at the same rate. This deal is only available at the physical on-site ticket counters, Sunday to Thursday.
If you are buying individually through the app or at the gate, any-day tickets are Dh30 and weekday tickets are Dh25.
For families who want to make a full day of it, an unlimited Carnaval rides pass is available for Dh99. Children under three, senior citizens over 65 and People of Determination with one companion always enter free with valid ID.
Where: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai When: Open until 31 May Price: From Dh7.50 per person at the counter (4-for-1 deal), Dh25 to Dh30 individually
Season 14 of Dubai Miracle Garden closes for the summer on 31 May, making this Eid break genuinely the last chance to visit until next year. UAE residents can enter for just Dh30 on presentation of a valid Emirates ID, a significant drop from the regular ticket price. The garden is open daily from 9am to 9pm throughout the holiday period.
Where: Al Barsha South 3, Dubai When: Daily until 31 May, 9am to 9pm Price: Dh30 for UAE residents with Emirates ID, free for children aged 12 and under
For a family outing that puts all of Dubai into perspective, quite literally, the Dubai Frame remains one of the city's best value attractions. The iconic structure bridges old and new Dubai, with views of the historic skyline on one side and the gleaming modern city on the other. The glass-floored skywalk in the middle is the highlight for older children, though younger ones tend to find it equally terrifying and exciting in equal measure.
Where: Al Kifaf, Zabeel Park, Dubai When: Available over the Eid break Price: Dh50 for adults, Dh20 for children
At Dh10 per person, Al Shindagha Museum is one of the most underrated family outings in Dubai. The interactive heritage museum uses multimedia rooms to bring the history of Dubai and the UAE to life, covering everything from pearl diving and trade to the early days of the emirate. It is genuinely engaging for curious children and offers a meaningful cultural dimension to the Eid break that goes beyond the usual entertainment options.
Where: Dubai Creek, Al Shindagha, Dubai When: Available over the Eid break Price: Dh10 per person
One of the most genuinely fun family events of the holiday season, Terra's Bee Festival runs from 29 to 31 May at Expo City Dubai. The three-day indoor festival includes guided bee tours, live honey tastings, beehive construction demonstrations, honey extraction sessions, beeswax candle making, bee-themed tote bag decorating and a live beehive observation. Entertainment includes face painting, African drummers and a roaming bee mascot. A raffle draw offers one lucky visitor a complimentary week at Expo City Dubai Summer Camp.
Where: Terra, Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai When: 29 to 31 May, 10am to 6pm daily Price: Dh50 for adults, free for children under 12
If the little ones need something more high-energy after the bees, Taqa Island is running a special event-linked discount throughout the Bee Festival weekend. A 30-minute indoor play session is available for Dh35 per person, making it an easy add-on to a Terra visit without pushing the budget.
Where: Expo City Dubai When: Available throughout the Bee Festival weekend, 29 to 31 May Price: Dh35 for a 30-minute session
For a family lunch that comes with built-in entertainment, Flayva Food Hall at Al Ghurair Centre has a deal worth knowing about. Spend a minimum of Dh50 on food and you automatically receive 50 free gaming arcade credits and 50 per cent off indoor rides at the connected Glitch Entertainment Complex. One of the more generous dining-plus-entertainment combinations available in the city right now.
Where: Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, Dubai When: Available during the Eid period Price: Free gaming credits and 50 per cent off rides with a minimum Dh50 food spend
Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating.