Enjoy luxury dining and family experiences at Ribambelle this Eid

In celebration of the UAE’s Year of the Family, Ribambelle is offering complimentary access to its luxurious play area throughout Eid and the summer season, inviting families to come together in a space designed around connection, creativity, and quality time.

The initiative arrives at a culturally significant moment, following the recognition of housewives and mothers by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the UAE, who recently honoured them with the title of generation shapers, a tribute to the role women play in shaping future generations and nurturing family values within society.

Located in the heart of Bluewaters Island, Ribambelle has become one of Dubai’s most talked about family destinations, a place where luxury dining and imaginative family experiences exist seamlessly under one roof. Internationally celebrated as one of the world’s most elevated family restaurants, Ribambelle is redefining what modern family hospitality looks like, and this summer, the destination is making that experience even more accessible with a meaningful new initiative.