Enjoy luxury dining and family experiences at Ribambelle this Eid

Ribambelle offers complimentary access to imaginative play area throughout Eid and summer
In celebration of the UAE’s Year of the Family, Ribambelle is offering complimentary access to its luxurious play area throughout Eid and the summer season, inviting families to come together in a space designed around connection, creativity, and quality time.
The initiative arrives at a culturally significant moment, following the recognition of housewives and mothers by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the UAE, who recently honoured them with the title of generation shapers, a tribute to the role women play in shaping future generations and nurturing family values within society.
Located in the heart of Bluewaters Island, Ribambelle has become one of Dubai’s most talked about family destinations, a place where luxury dining and imaginative family experiences exist seamlessly under one roof. Internationally celebrated as one of the world’s most elevated family restaurants, Ribambelle is redefining what modern family hospitality looks like, and this summer, the destination is making that experience even more accessible with a meaningful new initiative.
Ribambelle approaches hospitality through the lens of fine dining. The menu is crafted with the same level of care and culinary excellence expected from upscale dining establishments, offering beautifully plated dishes, premium ingredients, and a sophisticated atmosphere that appeals equally to parents and children. The result is a destination where adults can genuinely enjoy an elevated culinary experience while children are entertained in a safe, inspiring environment nearby.
All credit for Ribambelle’s success goes to founder Yulia Fedorishina, whose vision transformed the global family dining landscape. After completing her MBA at INSEAD and welcoming her first child, Fedorishina recognised a gap in the market for spaces that truly catered to both parents and children without compromising on luxury, aesthetics, or quality. She envisioned a destination where families could celebrate together beautifully and Ribambelle was born from that idea. Today, the concept has become internationally recognised for pioneering a new category of experiential family dining in four countries.
This Eid, Ribambelle is extending its sense of wonder beyond the dining table with the launch of a limited-edition Eid dessert collection. The collection blends artistry, fantasy, and culinary craftsmanship into a series of visually striking creations that are as playful as they are refined. Designed to capture the spirit of celebration, the desserts combine whimsical presentation with premium flavours, making them perfect for festive gatherings, gifting, or simply indulging in a memorable summer treat.
As Dubai continues to evolve as a global lifestyle destination for families, Ribambelle stands out for offering something genuinely unique: a luxury environment where children are not simply accommodated, but thoughtfully celebrated. The complimentary play area initiative reflects a broader commitment to family connection and accessible joy during one of the busiest travel and holiday seasons of the year.
For parents seeking a destination that combines exceptional dining, immersive entertainment, and meaningful family experiences, Ribambelle offers an experience unlike any other in the city. Whether visiting for a leisurely lunch, an Eid celebration, celebrating birthdays and special occasions or a summer family outing, this limited-time offer provides the perfect opportunity to experience one of Dubai’s most extraordinary family concepts first-hand.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.