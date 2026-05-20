One of Abu Dhabi's most beloved family destinations is bringing back its popular Rain in the Zoo experience for Eid. The limited-time offering transforms the zoo into a cooling, immersive seasonal escape complete with kids' water slides, themed entertainment, animal presentations and wild trivia competitions with prizes. Adding an educational twist, the experience also highlights how different animals react to rainfall and how rain creates enriching moments for wildlife, giving little ones something genuinely fascinating to take home beyond the splashing. The Eid package includes full-day zoo access, one animal presentation, entry to the Rain event area and water slide access for children.