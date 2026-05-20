From free community events to staycations, there is something for every family
Dubai: With a four-day break running from 26 to 29 May, here is how to make the most of it.
Eid Al Adha falls on 27 May this year, and with the long weekend stretching across four days, there is plenty of time to mix family meals with something a little more memorable. Whether you are staying in Dubai or heading to Abu Dhabi, here is a roundup of the best family-friendly things to do over the break.
This is one of the best Eid cinema lineups in recent memory. Families have plenty to choose from, including the Shrek 25th Anniversary re-release for younger children, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu in IMAX for older kids, and the Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam 3 for South Asian families looking for a gripping watch together. Arabic-language comedy Ibn Meen Fehom, about a chaotic hospital mix-up between two families, is also tracking as one of the top picks for a fun group outing.
Where: VOX Cinemas, Reel Cinemas and Roxy Cinemas across the UAE
When: From 21 May
Price: Varies by cinema and format
Terra's Bee Festival is one of the most family-friendly events of the holiday. The three-day indoor festival is packed with guided bee tours, honey tastings, honey extraction sessions, beehive construction demonstrations and live beehive observations. Children can take part in beeswax candle making, bee-themed tote bag decorating and wooden bee colouring, while entertainment includes face painting, African drummers and a bee mascot roaming the space. A raffle draw offers one lucky visitor a complimentary week at Expo City Dubai Summer Camp. Discounted access to Taqa Island is also available at Dhs35 for a 30-minute session throughout the festival.
Where: Terra, Expo City Dubai
When: 29 to 31 May, 10am to 6pm daily
Price: Dhs50 for adults, free for children under 12
One of Abu Dhabi's most beloved family destinations is bringing back its popular Rain in the Zoo experience for Eid. The limited-time offering transforms the zoo into a cooling, immersive seasonal escape complete with kids' water slides, themed entertainment, animal presentations and wild trivia competitions with prizes. Adding an educational twist, the experience also highlights how different animals react to rainfall and how rain creates enriching moments for wildlife, giving little ones something genuinely fascinating to take home beyond the splashing. The Eid package includes full-day zoo access, one animal presentation, entry to the Rain event area and water slide access for children.
Where: Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, Abu Dhabi
When: Over the Eid Al Adha break
Price: Dhs85 per person
For those based in or around Jumeirah Lakes Towers, this free community celebration is the perfect way to mark the first evening of Eid. Bringing together residents, neighbours and families for an evening of joy, culture and connection, it is exactly the kind of local gathering that makes the holiday feel special. Registration is free via jlt.ae/eid.
Where: Cluster D and JLT Park, Cluster Q, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai
When: 27 May, 5pm to 7pm
Price: Free, registration required
Season 14 of Dubai Miracle Garden is drawing to a close, and the Eid break is the perfect time to make a final visit before it shuts for summer on 31 May. The garden is open daily from 9am to 9pm, with a special Dhs30 entry offer for UAE residents on presentation of a valid Emirates ID.
Where: Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South, Dubai
When: Daily until 31 May, 9am to 9pm
Price: Dhs30 for UAE residents with Emirates ID, free for children aged 12 and under
From 22 to 31 May, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall in Abu Dhabi is running daily Eid Al Adha celebrations with magic shows, acrobatic performances, juggling, bubble shows and more. The mall is also running a Shop and Win campaign where every Dhs200 spent gives visitors a chance to win a Volkswagen Teramont 2026, with the raffle draw taking place on 8 June. Shopping on the first floor doubles your chances of winning.
Where: Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Abu Dhabi
When: 22 to 31 May, 4pm to 10pm daily
Price: Free entry
World Trade Center Abu Dhabi has launched a special Eid edition of its What's On at WTC programme from 26 May. Visitors who spend Dhs150 or more at the mall get complimentary access to a weekly schedule of activities including fitness classes every Saturday, kids workshops every Tuesday and stage shows every Friday. An easy and affordable way to keep the family entertained across multiple days of the break.
Where: World Trade Center Abu Dhabi
When: From 26 May onwards
Price: Free with a minimum spend of Dhs150 at the mall
For families looking to turn the Eid break into a proper staycation, JA Palm Tree Court near Palm Jebel Ali is worth considering. The all-suite resort sits along a private beach surrounded by lush tropical greenery and is home to 212 suites and beachfront villas. The Curated Stay package includes access to the Animal Discovery Zone, a choice of activities such as tennis, padel, kayaking and paddleboarding, daily breakfast at La Fontana Brasserie and a family dining experience at White Orchid. JA Discovery Members receive an additional 20 per cent saving.
Where: JA Palm Tree Court, Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai
When: Available over the Eid break
Price: Available for stays of two nights or more. JA Discovery Members receive 20 per cent off
For those wanting a special family meal without the heat, China Tang Dubai is running a witty temperature-themed offer throughout May. The restaurant maintains its interiors at a precise 21°C and is offering 21 per cent off the total bill. Signature dishes include Golden Shrimp Har Kau, Alaskan Crab Dumplings, Crispy Prawn Cheung Fun and Beijing Duck Pancakes. A polished, air-conditioned lunch the whole family can enjoy.
Where: China Tang, The Lana Promenade, Business Bay, Dubai
When: Sunday to Thursday, valid until end of May
Price: 21 per cent off total bill
Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating.