Step inside Dubai’s story: Expo City offers free Vision Dubai access this Museum Day

The programme emphasises walking through a living narrative
Expo City Dubai is turning the spotlight back on storytelling itself. This International Museum Day, the destination is inviting residents and visitors to step into a journey through identity, memory and nation-building, with free access to its signature immersive experience, Vision Dubai.
Running from 16–18 May, the programme emphasises walking through a living narrative: How leadership, vision and culture helped transform a modest desert settlement into the global city Dubai is today. The experience is inspired by the story of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and is designed as a tribute to both personal legacy and national evolution.
At its heart is Vision Dubai, the journey inspired by His Highness’ book My Story: 50 Memories from 50 Years of Service. It opens in the desert, where visitors are introduced to the traditions of the Bani Yas tribe and the Bedouin values of generosity and respect—before moving through a reimagined childhood room at Zabeel Palace. The experience then shifts into a sculptural tribute to Dubai Millennium, His Highness’ horse.
This year’s celebrations also align with the 2026 theme of International Museum Day, “Museums Uniting a Divided World.” At Expo City Dubai, that idea is translated into something tangible: a shared space where heritage, memory and storytelling become tools for connection rather than observation.
Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture at Expo City Dubai, frames Vision Dubai as both reflection and reminder.
“Vision Dubai stands as both a record and a reminder of where Dubai has come from, honouring the values that have guided the city’s remarkable journey and served as a foundation for the UAE’s national progress. In celebration of International Museum Day, we are proud to welcome the community to explore this cherished legacy and rekindle memories of the World Expo experience, discovering the human stories that define our history and continue to inspire our collective vision for the years ahead.”
Beyond Vision Dubai, the wider Expo City experience is also opening up. The Expo 2020 Dubai Museum will reopen its doors free of charge.
For families and younger visitors, the experience extends further. Entry to Terra is available for dh20, offering immersive galleries and gardens that explore regional biodiversity and the fragile balance of the natural world. Meanwhile, children can head to Taqa Island, an indoor play space designed to keep curiosity as active as imagination.
Dates: 16–18 May 2026
Tickets: Free entry to Vision Dubai and Expo 2020 Dubai Museum
Terra entry: Dh20 (Taqa Island included for younger visitors)