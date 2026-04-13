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How Terra at Expo City Dubai is helping families manage distance-learning school days

A calm study hub and co-working spaces offer families a much-needed reset

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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The Terra Study Hub, open on weekdays from 7.30am to 3pm, gives children aged six and above a calm, supervised space to work
The Terra Study Hub, open on weekdays from 7.30am to 3pm, gives children aged six and above a calm, supervised space to work
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Dubai: When distance learning stretches on for weeks, the home starts to feel like it is doing too many jobs at once. It is a classroom, an office, a kitchen and a living room all at the same time, and for many families the lines between all of them have long since blurred.

Terra at Expo City Dubai has been quietly offering something that addresses exactly that. The Terra Study Hub, open on weekdays from 7.30am to 3pm, gives children aged six and above a calm, supervised space to work through their distance learning alongside peers, with guidance from the Terra Education Team. It is priced at Dh139 per day or Dh600 for the week and is currently open to Expo City Dubai Tribe members and tenants.

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What makes it feel different from simply sitting at a desk is the setting. Terra's gardens offer an unhurried, open environment that provides a genuine change of pace from home, and the study space itself is designed to give children structure and focus without the distractions that tend to creep in when the sofa is three metres away.

"You can hear the echo of laughter from the study hub," says Sarah Rafiullah, Director of Visitor Experience and Operations at Expo City Dubai. "There's a natural rhythm to the space where work, learning, and downtime coexist without feeling rushed."

For parents, the arrangement offers something equally valuable: the ability to actually concentrate. PXB Cafe sits next to the lobby and works well for informal meetings or focused working hours, while the Terra Gardens offer an open-air alternative for those who do better outside.

Bookable meeting rooms, the Dugong and Oryx, are also available for more structured sessions, each accommodating up to ten people. A 20 per cent discount on food and beverages applies across several of Expo City's dining venues during this period, and a 25 per cent discount is available at the co-working space in the Women's Pavilion.

After school hours are covered too, with the After-School Camp running from 3pm to 6pm at Dh89 per day or Dh375 per week for children aged five to twelve.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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