Terra at Expo City Dubai has been quietly offering something that addresses exactly that. The Terra Study Hub, open on weekdays from 7.30am to 3pm, gives children aged six and above a calm, supervised space to work through their distance learning alongside peers, with guidance from the Terra Education Team. It is priced at Dh139 per day or Dh600 for the week and is currently open to Expo City Dubai Tribe members and tenants.