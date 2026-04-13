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UAE denies rumours of distance learning extension until May 1

Ministry of Education urges public to rely on official channels for updates

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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UAE clarifies no decision to prolong remote schooling despite online rumours
UAE clarifies no decision to prolong remote schooling despite online rumours
AFP

The Ministry of Education has denied social media claims that distance learning will be extended until May 1, 2026, confirming that no such decision has been issued.

It said all updates related to the academic system will be communicated only through its official and verified platforms, stressing that current schedules remain unchanged.

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On March 30, officials confirmed that distance learning had been extended until Friday, April 17, for students, teachers and administrative staff across all nurseries, kindergartens and public and private schools nationwide.

The ministry said the extension prioritises safety and wellbeing, with all schools continuing under remote learning arrangements across the country.

Weekly review mechanism

Authorities added that the situation will be reviewed weekly, meaning the April 17 deadline could be adjusted depending on future developments.

How remote learning began

Distance learning was first introduced on March 2, before being extended into Term 3 on March 23 following an early spring break prompted by regional tensions.

Since then, schools have remained online, with students and staff connecting from multiple locations, including overseas, as the education system continues to operate under evolving conditions.

Related Topics:
EducationUAE schoolsUS-Israel-Iran war

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