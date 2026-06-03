Are we teaching children to think or simply to comply?

This requires us to rethink not only assessment, but also the role of educators. For too long, education has often been built around a teacher-centred model in which knowledge is delivered and students are expected to absorb it. Yet information has never been more accessible. The role of educators today is less about transmitting knowledge and more about creating the conditions in which learning can flourish. We are designers of experiences, facilitators of inquiry, and guides who help children make meaning of the world around them.