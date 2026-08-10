From IB to British curriculum: Helping your child transition with confidence in Dubai

Queen Elizabeth’s School, Dubai Sports City shares tips for a successful transition
In a city where families arrive from every education system in the world, changing curriculum is routine. Yet for parents weighing a move from an IB school to a British-curriculum one, the same question surfaces every time: will my child be ahead, or behind?
It is the wrong question, or at least an incomplete one. A child who has thrived in the IB has not lost anything by moving. The better way to think about it is a change of route rather than a change of destination. Both systems set out to develop knowledgeable, curious young people who can think for themselves. What differs is how the journey is arranged.
The familiar claim that the IB teaches children to think while the British system teaches facts does neither justice. Both value knowledge and reasoning; neither works without the other. What a child will notice is the shape of learning.
In the National Curriculum for England, subjects are more clearly defined and content follows a more deliberate sequence. Sciences that an IB student may have met together begin to separate into Biology, Chemistry and Physics; history and geography follow a clearer chronological and thematic path. Assessment tends to feel more regular and more structured, building towards IGCSEs and then A Levels, a well-understood route that universities the world over recognise instantly.
None of this is beyond an IB learner. But a child used to seeing subjects as one connected enterprise may need a little time to adjust to their firmer edges. That adjustment is normal, and it is short.
It is worth saying plainly what IB students bring with them, because a good British school will want to protect it. These children are often more comfortable asking searching questions, more practised at connecting ideas across subjects, and more independent as researchers. Those habits are an asset in any classroom, and the aim of a well-managed transition is to keep them alive, not to iron them out.
When a child does appear to be “behind,” the gap is far more often about method than understanding, and that is reassuring, because methods are quick to teach.
Long division is the classic example. A Year 5 pupil may understand division perfectly well yet not have met the specific written method the English curriculum expects. On a first piece of work, that can look like a gap. In practice, a short burst of focused teaching usually closes it within days.
The same holds higher up the school. A student who joins mid-year from an IB programme may have strong reasoning but not yet have encountered a particular written method or a piece of grammatical terminology. With a short, targeted plan of a couple of small-group sessions a week and clear goals shared with the family, such gaps typically close inside a term, and confidence returns with them.
The key is that the new school starts with a full picture of the child, not a single test score. Reports show how a student has developed over time; work samples reveal how they think and write; references from the previous school add context. Alongside these, most established British schools use age-appropriate baseline assessments (tools such as CAT4 and standardised reading and progress tests, with phonics and early-years measures for younger children) to match support precisely to each child.
Where extra help is needed, it should be focused rather than broad. A good bridging plan names two or three clear priorities, says who is responsible for each, and sets a date when progress will be reviewed. In the early years, the class teacher is the natural point of contact; further up the school, a personal tutor draws together what subject teachers are seeing and helps the student manage new routines.
Parents can do a great deal simply by asking the right questions of any school they are considering. Four are especially telling: Who will oversee my child's move? How will you establish what my child already knows? What support will follow if a gap appears? And when will we talk about progress? Clear, specific answers are a good sign; vague ones are worth noting.
Academic planning matters, but children settle through belonging. A structured induction, a named adult from day one, a house to join and a strong pastoral network do as much for a smooth transition as any teaching plan, because a child who feels they belong is a child ready to learn.
At Queen Elizabeth's School, Dubai Sports City, the approach is simple to state: understand what each student already knows, teach what is new, and make the next stage feel manageable. Handled that way, changing curriculum need not mean losing momentum. Confidence and curiosity travel with the child, and they are what carry the learning forward.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.