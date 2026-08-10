From IB to British curriculum: Helping your child transition with confidence in Dubai

In a city where families arrive from every education system in the world, changing curriculum is routine. Yet for parents weighing a move from an IB school to a British-curriculum one, the same question surfaces every time: will my child be ahead, or behind?

It is the wrong question, or at least an incomplete one. A child who has thrived in the IB has not lost anything by moving. The better way to think about it is a change of route rather than a change of destination. Both systems set out to develop knowledgeable, curious young people who can think for themselves. What differs is how the journey is arranged.

What actually changes

The familiar claim that the IB teaches children to think while the British system teaches facts does neither justice. Both value knowledge and reasoning; neither works without the other. What a child will notice is the shape of learning.

In the National Curriculum for England, subjects are more clearly defined and content follows a more deliberate sequence. Sciences that an IB student may have met together begin to separate into Biology, Chemistry and Physics; history and geography follow a clearer chronological and thematic path. Assessment tends to feel more regular and more structured, building towards IGCSEs and then A Levels, a well-understood route that universities the world over recognise instantly.

None of this is beyond an IB learner. But a child used to seeing subjects as one connected enterprise may need a little time to adjust to their firmer edges. That adjustment is normal, and it is short.