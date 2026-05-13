Beyond the classroom: What students truly need to learn

Knowledge still matters — but knowing how to use it matters more
When we look back at our schooling, there is a familiar pattern many of us recognise.
We learnt a great deal of content — trigonometry, logarithms, rhombuses, quadratic equations, chemical formulae, and the reproductive parts of flowers. In science labs, learning also came alive through hands-on experimentation — careful observation and the occasional dissection of frogs and specimens, part curiosity, part hesitation, all taken very seriously at the time. We solved problems about trains moving at different speeds, as if trains were permanently in a hurry, and we memorised capitals, rivers, mountain ranges, and sections of the periodic table — carefully stored for examinations and quietly fading soon after.
There was a rhythm to learning: structure, discipline, repetition, and neat presentation. Margins were drawn with precision, headings underlined in red, and rough work done almost ceremonially. Presentation often mattered as much as understanding. And to be fair, it built strong foundations — discipline, focus, and resilience.
None of this is said with criticism. It is simply the reflection of someone who has lived inside education as both learner and educator.
Yet over time, one gap becomes clearer: we were often better trained to remember knowledge than to use it in real life.
That is where education is now evolving. In the UAE, there is a strong national focus on innovation in learning, skills development, pupil voice, and more balanced approaches to assessment beyond standardised testing, all aligned with preparing learners for a fast-changing, knowledge-based world.
More importantly, learning is increasingly a shared responsibility. Schools are working more closely with families, recognising that education does not sit in one place alone. The idea of Family First reflects this shift — not as a slogan, but as a simple truth that values, confidence, and habits are shaped as much at home as they are in school.
Classrooms themselves are changing. Learning is becoming more inquiry-led and connected, with less emphasis on repetition and more on understanding. Pupils are encouraged to question, explore, collaborate, and make sense of ideas rather than simply reproduce them.
Alongside this, what we mean by education has broadened. Along with academic achievement, there is now greater focus on communication, collaboration, creativity, resilience, digital literacy, and wellbeing. Increasingly, education is not defined only by what students know, but by what they can do with what they know.
Because the world they are stepping into demands more than recall. It demands judgment — the ability to communicate clearly, listen properly, think critically in a noisy and fast-moving environment, manage money, time, and wellbeing, and adapt when things don’t go as planned.
These are not separate from education. They are what education is meant to produce.
The opportunity now is to bring these strands together more deliberately — to connect knowledge with application, learning with life, and thinking with doing.
That could mean introducing financial literacy earlier, strengthening speaking and listening alongside reading and writing, making critical thinking part of everyday learning rather than a separate exercise, placing wellbeing at the centre of school life, and giving students more real-world experiences through projects and problem-solving.
At its simplest, the shift is this: from remembering information to knowing what to do with it.
Because education has never really been only about subjects. It has always been about preparing people for life beyond the classroom.
Knowledge still matters. But in a world shaped by rapid change and constant information, the greater skill is judgment — knowing what to trust, what to question, and how to think clearly.
Education is not broken. It has come a long way and continues to move in the right direction. But like all living systems, it is still becoming what it is meant to be.
And perhaps that is the most reassuring part of all.
Michael Guzder is Senior Vice-President of Education at GEMS and a former Principal