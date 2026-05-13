Beyond the classroom: What students truly need to learn

We learnt a great deal of content — trigonometry, logarithms, rhombuses, quadratic equations, chemical formulae, and the reproductive parts of flowers. In science labs, learning also came alive through hands-on experimentation — careful observation and the occasional dissection of frogs and specimens, part curiosity, part hesitation, all taken very seriously at the time. We solved problems about trains moving at different speeds, as if trains were permanently in a hurry, and we memorised capitals, rivers, mountain ranges, and sections of the periodic table — carefully stored for examinations and quietly fading soon after.