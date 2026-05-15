M42 launches AI platform to help people understand kidney disease

New multilingual tool offers personalised kidney health education and support
M42 has launched kidney.com, a new AI-powered platform designed to improve kidney health awareness and help people better understand chronic kidney disease.
The platform was developed in partnership with Diaverum and combines artificial intelligence with more than 35 years of renal care expertise.
The service is now available in the UAE, France, Germany, Portugal and the UK, with plans to expand into more markets later.
Officials said the platform aims to provide accessible and personalised kidney health education through an interactive AI assistant available free of charge.
The platform includes multilingual support in English, Arabic, French, German and Portuguese, alongside features such as voice control and product label interpretation through file uploads.
According to M42, chronic kidney disease is one of the fastest-growing health conditions globally and places major pressure on healthcare systems.
Studies cited by the company show that patients who better understand their condition are less likely to require hospital visits or emergency care.
The AI assistant was developed with support from more than 30 nephrologists, doctors and nurses across 13 countries and underwent more than 14,000 test interactions before launch.
Dimitris Moulavasilis said the platform reflects the company’s efforts to use technology to support healthier lives.
“kidney.com combines trusted clinical expertise with intelligent technology to help people make informed decisions about their health,” he said.
He added that responsible AI can help people manage and prevent chronic kidney disease through better education and awareness.
Rafael Romanini said the platform extends the company’s approach to patient education into the digital space.
“With kidney.com, we are making kidney health information more accessible and easier to understand for people everywhere,” he said.
Officials stressed that the platform is not designed to replace doctors or provide medical diagnoses, but instead supports patient awareness and encourages informed discussions with healthcare professionals.
Fernando Macario said education remains one of the most important parts of healthcare.
“When people understand their condition, they become more engaged in their care and this can improve long-term outcomes,” he said.
The launch forms part of M42’s wider efforts to develop AI-powered healthcare systems focused on prevention, personalised care and smarter health management.