UAE Medical Day spotlights AI-powered healthcare revolution

From AI diagnostics to digital care, UAE pushes healthcare innovation forward
The UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s most advanced and sustainable healthcare hubs, supported by a leadership vision that places human health and quality of life at the centre of national priorities.
Observed annually on May 9, UAE Medical Day reflects the country’s deep appreciation for healthcare professionals and their vital role in supporting national development and enhancing the readiness of the healthcare ecosystem to meet future challenges.
The occasion honours medical professionals and all workers across the healthcare sector, while spotlighting their humanitarian contributions and efforts in advancing the quality and efficiency of healthcare services across the UAE.
Over the past years, the UAE’s healthcare sector has witnessed significant progress in adopting smart healthcare solutions and integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, genomics and remote patient monitoring.
The country has also continued to promote preventive healthcare, early diagnosis and personalised treatment approaches, reinforcing efforts to build a healthier and more sustainable society.
Healthcare leaders and industry experts say the UAE has successfully developed an integrated healthcare model built on innovation, collaboration and partnerships between public and private sectors, helping elevate patient experience and improve overall quality of life.
Dr Abdulla Hamed Kazim, Quality Consultant at Response Plus Medical, said UAE Medical Day reflects the country’s commitment to advancing human health and building an integrated healthcare system based on innovation, quality and sustainability.
“The UAE healthcare sector is undergoing rapid transformation driven by advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, opening new opportunities for delivering more precise, efficient and patient-centric care,” he said.
Kazim noted that the UAE has created a supportive environment for healthcare innovation through investments in digital transformation and modern medical infrastructure, accelerating the adoption of smart healthcare solutions and enhancing operational efficiency across healthcare services.
He added that technologies such as AI-powered medical imaging, genomics, precision medicine and remote health monitoring are playing an increasingly important role in improving diagnosis, treatment and personalised care.
Kazim also highlighted the importance of digital health platforms such as “Malaffi”, which support integrated data exchange between healthcare providers and enable faster and more informed medical decision-making.
“The future of healthcare is moving towards a more integrated model that combines medical expertise with advanced technology to improve quality of life and support the UAE’s vision for a sustainable and innovation-led healthcare system,” he said.
Amr Saeed, Executive Director, Metabolic Business Unit Head Gulf at Eli Lilly, said the UAE presents a global model for redefining the capabilities of modern healthcare systems through ambitious strategies, sustained investments in innovation and a strong focus on prevention and wellbeing.
“The country’s advanced regulatory frameworks, rapid adoption of emerging technologies and close collaboration between public and private sectors have accelerated the translation of innovation into tangible impact,” he said.
Saeed reaffirmed Eli Lilly’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s efforts in expanding smart healthcare solutions, accelerating access to innovative treatments and improving long-term health outcomes for communities.
Ousama Alhaj General Manager and Head of Human Pharma, Near East and UAE, Boehringer Ingelheim, said UAE Medical Day serves as an important occasion to recognise the healthcare sector’s contribution to society and the UAE’s progress in building a future-focused healthcare ecosystem.
He said the country’s healthcare progress is reflected in its strong emphasis on early diagnosis, advanced treatment options and enhanced support for both patients and healthcare professionals throughout the care journey.
Al Haj added that Boehringer Ingelheim remains committed to supporting efforts focused on stroke prevention and chronic disease management, stressing that awareness and early intervention can make a significant difference in patients’ lives.
He also underscored the importance of continued collaboration among healthcare stakeholders to sustain progress and expand access to high-quality healthcare services across the UAE.