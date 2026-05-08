DoH invites investors and innovators to test next-gen medical solutions in the emirate
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has invited global investors, innovators and healthcare leaders to use Abu Dhabi as a “living lab” for testing and scaling next-generation health solutions powered by artificial intelligence.
Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference 2026 in Los Angeles, Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, highlighted the emirate’s growing role in healthcare innovation and AI-driven medical systems.
Al Mansoori said Abu Dhabi has developed an integrated health infrastructure designed to support real-world innovation in healthcare.
“AI, for us, is not hype; it is a utility,” he said during a session titled “Reimagining Healthcare, for Abu Dhabi and Beyond.”
He explained that Abu Dhabi is using AI systems that combine genetic information, wearable technology data and other health records to support faster drug discovery and improve healthcare planning.
“Abu Dhabi is a living lab, and the invitation is open,” he said.
Al Mansoori said the emirate is moving away from traditional treatment-focused healthcare models towards systems built around prevention and early detection.
“The future of health will be focused on sensing,” he said. “You need to detect illnesses earlier, before they become diseases.”
He added that Abu Dhabi’s health system integrates different types of medical data into one platform, helping officials monitor the healthcare sector more effectively and respond faster when needed.
Al Mansoori also highlighted the role of AI-powered systems within Abu Dhabi’s Unified Medical Operations Command Centre (UMOC).
He described the centre as the “health brain” of the emirate’s healthcare system, saying AI agents are helping teams detect incidents in real time and improve emergency response.
He said the technology allows care to begin earlier, including during ambulance transport, while also improving system-wide coordination.
According to Al Mansoori, Abu Dhabi’s healthcare strategy is linked to wider plans focused on economic diversification, technology investment and infrastructure development.
“We are building a system that cares before it cures,” he said.
He added that the emirate aims to give people better access to health data and insights to help them manage their wellbeing more effectively.
“Our philosophy is to add life to life,” he said.
On the sidelines of the conference, Al Mansoori also met international leaders in biotechnology, AI, genomics, paediatrics and investment during discussions held under the Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi platform.
The talks focused on expanding predictive healthcare systems, improving access to advanced care, and exploring new healthcare financing models centred on long-term outcomes.