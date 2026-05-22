ISNR 2026 concludes in Abu Dhabi with record attendance and global participation

Abu Dhabi event posts 49% visitor surge as global security leaders convene
The ninth edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience 2026 concluded in Abu Dhabi after attracting more than 37,000 visitors and bringing together leading companies and experts from around the world.
Held under the patronage of Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the exhibition took place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from May 19 to 21.
Organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police, the event was held under the theme “Securing Tomorrow Today”.
Officials said ISNR 2026 welcomed 37,434 visitors, marking a 49 per cent increase compared to the previous edition in 2024.
The exhibition featured 253 local and international exhibitors across eight key security sectors, with national companies making up 60 per cent of participants. Companies from 37 countries took part, including nine countries participating for the first time.
Several new initiatives were introduced during this year’s edition, including the AI Security Forum, Code Breaker Hackathon, Fire Hub, K9 Agility Demonstration and the ISNR Fitness Competition.
Major General Dr Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, Inspector General at the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of ISNR 2026, said the exhibition reflected the UAE’s commitment to supporting global security cooperation and developing advanced security systems.
He added that the strong participation highlighted the UAE’s position in adopting smart technologies and future-focused security solutions.
Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said this year’s edition exceeded expectations in terms of participation and impact, with strong engagement from industry leaders, experts and decision-makers.
One of the major highlights was the first Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit, organised by the Ministry of Interior and Rabdan Academy in collaboration with ADNEC Group.
The summit attracted more than 2,000 participants from 15 countries and featured over 60 speakers through workshops, panel discussions and roundtable sessions focused on security, resilience and institutional readiness.
The AI Security Forum explored the role of artificial intelligence in national security and discussed its use across sectors such as energy, transport, smart cities and infrastructure.
The Code Breaker Hackathon also gave participants hands-on experience in dealing with cyberattacks and digital security challenges through simulated cybersecurity scenarios.
The ISNR Fitness Competition saw 355 participants from government entities, private companies and the public compete in physical endurance challenges.
Meanwhile, discussions at the MOI Talks sessions focused on digital safety, family awareness and the growing risks linked to modern technologies.
Speakers stressed the importance of community partnerships, family guidance and digital awareness in protecting children and strengthening online safety.
The next edition of ISNR is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from April 4 to 6, 2028.ISNR 2026