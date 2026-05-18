Abu Dhabi to host biggest edition of ISNR 2026 with 253 global exhibitors

Global security, resilience and tech leaders to convene at ADNEC in May 2026
The ninth edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026) is set to bring together 253 local and international companies at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from May 19 to 21, marking the largest edition in the event’s history.
Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group, a subsidiary of Modon, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police.
The event will focus on eight major sectors linked to national security and resilience, bringing together government entities, technology companies and industry specialists from around the world.
Organisers said ISNR 2026 aims to provide a global platform for cooperation, innovation and the exchange of ideas on modern security challenges.
The UAE Cyber Security Council is participating as the cybersecurity partner, showcasing technologies and solutions designed to strengthen digital protection and cyber readiness across vital sectors.
Meanwhile, AI company Presight will present advanced technologies aimed at improving emergency response, public safety and decision-making through artificial intelligence and real-time data analysis.
PwC is also taking part as the event’s knowledge partner, contributing to discussions and sessions focused on future security challenges and solutions.
As part of the event, the Abu Dhabi Global Security and Resilience Summit will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops and research presentations involving international experts and officials.
Rabdan Academy is participating as the academic partner and helped organise the summit in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and ADNEC Group.
Tawazun Council joins as the strategic enablement partner, supporting efforts linked to defence technology and innovation.
ADNEC Group said preparations are in their final stages, with the exhibition expanding to 28,000 square metres, a 17% increase compared to the previous edition.
Capital 360 Event Experiences is handling exhibition stand designs and event fit-outs, while Capital Hospitality Plus will provide hospitality services throughout the event.
Tourism 360 will support international visitors with visa processing, hotel bookings and transport services.
The Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau is also participating as the destination promotion partner, highlighting the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for major events.
Organisers said the strong international participation reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global hub for security, resilience and advanced technology exhibitions.