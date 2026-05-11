ISNR 2026 set to showcase cutting-edge security solutions in Abu Dhabi

The ninth edition of the exhibition will take place at ADNEC Centre from May 19-21
The International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) returns for its ninth edition, under the patronage of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. The biennial event will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from May 19–21 2026 .
With the theme “Securing Tomorrow Today,” ISNR 2026 is set to be one of the largest editions yet, bringing together global security organisations, government agencies, industry leaders, and technology innovators to explore the future of national security.
Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Interior and Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, the exhibition will highlight the latest innovations in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, surveillance, emergency response, and critical infrastructure protection. It will also showcase security solutions for commercial sectors, including healthcare, logistics, smart cities, and agriculture.
“ISNR 2026 provides a vital platform to enhance national security and strengthen industry collaboration,” said Major General Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee. “The exhibition equips security professionals and government leaders with tools and partnerships to tackle both present and future challenges.”
The event will feature high-level discussions and panels led by senior officials and industry experts, focusing on emerging threats, evolving technologies, and practical solutions for critical areas such as law enforcement, civil defence, and cybersecurity.
Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, highlighted that ISNR has continually supported national security industries by promoting local technologies, boosting global competitiveness, and facilitating international partnerships.
ISNR 2026 reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for advanced security systems, innovation, and global collaboration, aligning with the UAE leadership’s vision to strengthen national security and civil defence capabilities.