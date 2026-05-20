Abu Dhabi hosts biggest ISNR security exhibition with global tech showcase

Event focuses on AI security, surveillance systems and emergency preparedness
Under the patronage of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the ninth and largest-ever edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026) officially opened yesterday (Tuesday, May 19) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, and will continue until Thursday, May 21.
The exhibition features eight major sectors covering security and safety, firefighting, cybersecurity, student innovations, and advanced technologies related to emergency operations management. It also brings together leading international security organizations, government entities, industry leaders, and technology pioneers to address the evolving priorities of the global national security sector.
Held this year under the theme “Striving Today to Secure Tomorrow,” the event is organized by ADNEC Group, a subsidiary of Modon, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police.
ISNR 2026 is recognized as the Middle East and North Africa’s most trusted platform dedicated to national security, bringing together top national and cybersecurity officials, global buyers, and supply-chain stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.
The exhibition encompasses eight vital sectors, including national security, cybersecurity, trade and business protection, personal security and protection, firefighting and safety, policing and law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, artificial intelligence, and surveillance technologies.
The 2026 edition has witnessed remarkable growth in both scale and participation, with 253 exhibitors an increase of 19% compared to the 2024 edition. The exhibition area has also expanded to 28,000 square meters, reflecting a 17% increase over the previous edition.
National companies represent 60% of the total exhibitors, while international companies account for 40%. Small and medium-sized enterprises comprise 20% of participating companies. The exhibition has also attracted participants from 37 countries, marking a 6% increase compared to the previous edition, including nine countries participating for the first time.
The event has drawn major local and international companies specializing in security sectors to unveil their latest innovations in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, surveillance technologies, emergency response systems, and critical infrastructure protection solutions.
The first day also witnessed significant attendance from specialists, experts, visitors, officials, and participating entities, highlighting the event’s growing regional and international importance and reinforcing its role in advancing global and local readiness in security and safety through the showcasing of cutting-edge AI technologies, smart policing systems, and cybersecurity solutions.
Saeed Al Mansoori, Director of Security and Defence Exhibitions, stated that ISNR 2026 serves as a specialized global platform bringing together all stakeholders in security ecosystems, along with experts, specialists, and innovators, to discuss the future of national security and risk mitigation.
He emphasized that “the 2026 edition is the largest in the exhibition’s history, featuring 253 companies from 37 countries, including nine countries participating for the first time,” noting that Emirati companies account for 60% of all exhibitors, reflecting the UAE’s strong focus on security innovation.
Al Mansoori added that the exhibition includes a comprehensive program featuring numerous sessions and workshops with the participation of leading international experts and specialists. The Abu Dhabi Global Forum for Sustainable Security is also being held as part of the exhibition, addressing the future of security governance, innovation, and emergency systems preparedness.
This year’s edition also introduces new events, most notably the AI Security Forum. He further noted that the exhibition reflects the rapid global transformation in the concept of security, with strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, digital security, critical infrastructure protection, and smart cities.
Khalifa Ibrahim Al Slais, CEO of the UAE-based Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), stated that technology has become a cornerstone of modern life and a key driver in developing vital sectors, particularly the security industry.
“Based on this vision, we have focused on harnessing the latest technological solutions and smart innovations to enhance security operations efficiency and elevate readiness levels in line with the UAE’s aspirations to build an advanced and sustainable security ecosystem,” he said.
He added that SIRA will launch the “Security Consultant System” during ISNR 2026 an AI-powered intelligent platform that provides specialized security consultations for individuals and companies operating in the private security sector. The system analyzes images and data to identify risks and vulnerabilities while offering accurate recommendations regarding surveillance systems and suitable security solutions for each site.
Khalifa Mohammed Al Kaabi, Head of Exercise Evaluation at the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre (ADCMC), said the center’s participation in this international event reflects its ongoing efforts to develop a comprehensive preventive system based on innovation and high preparedness.
“We are showcasing a range of initiatives and smart technologies aimed at strengthening Abu Dhabi’s capabilities in handling various scenarios and ensuring the continuity of critical operations under all circumstances,” he said.
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority is showcasing its “Community Responder” program at ISNR one of its leading community initiatives aimed at enhancing public preparedness and promoting safety awareness through the training and qualification of volunteers to support operations, events, and emergency response efforts.
The initiative contributes to building an effective partnership between the community and specialized authorities by equipping volunteers with essential skills and knowledge in safety, first aid, and crowd management, thereby strengthening the culture of volunteerism and social responsibility while contributing to the protection of lives and property.
The International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026) has attracted broad global participation from specialized companies and institutions showcasing their latest innovations and technologies in the security field, reinforcing its role as a leading international platform that combines expertise and technology while promoting the exchange of advanced security and safety solutions.
The event brings together leading entities and institutions across eight key sectors related to national security and resilience, with the participation of 253 local and international companies, creating a global forum for experts and specialists to enhance cooperation, exchange expertise, and showcase cutting-edge innovations that help address rapidly evolving challenges and strengthen global security systems.
Abdulrahman Al Attas from K9 International said the company is participating in ISNR 2026 by presenting its training and operational services, including the unveiling of a modern police dog transport vehicle designed for transporting canine units and operational teams. The vehicle is equipped with specialized facilities and air-conditioning systems suitable for enclosed environments such as airports.
He noted that the exhibition’s eight sectors including national security, cybersecurity, trade and business protection, personal security and protection, firefighting and safety, policing and law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, artificial intelligence, and surveillance technologies reflect Abu Dhabi’s prestigious global position in advancing security systems and fostering innovation amid accelerating geopolitical changes regionally and internationally.
Omar Hafeh from STEERIA stated that the company is participating by showcasing several advanced defence technologies, most notably the AI-powered autonomous XRIFT vehicle, capable of overcoming various obstacles and adaptable for defence and logistics missions.
He added that the ninth edition of the exhibition focuses on the latest developments in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, advanced surveillance technologies, and emergency management systems, while also highlighting smart security solutions applied across civil and commercial sectors, including healthcare, smart agriculture, logistics, and smart cities.
The exhibition also plays a pivotal role in strengthening cooperation among governments, strategic partners, and stakeholders by providing an interactive platform that brings together institutions and government entities, contributing to the development of regional policies, the expansion of partnerships and procurement agreements, and the advancement of innovation within the security sector.
Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairman of UAE-based INKAS ARMORED, explained that the company showcased several defence vehicles, including the TITAN-V armored personnel carrier, which accommodates up to 10 passengers and features a surveillance turret designed for rugged and desert environments, alongside other high-specification vehicles man
He noted that the exhibition is one of the world’s leading events dedicated to showcasing the latest innovations and advanced technologies in security and safety, providing participants with an ideal platform to strengthen their presence and position within the sector by presenting modern solutions, programs, and technologies that meet the needs of institutions seeking advanced security services worldwide.
He further emphasized that the exhibition witnessed strong attendance and distinguished participation from a wide range of experts, specialists, and decision-makers from around the world, reflecting its growing status as a prominent global event in security and safety.
Al Shamsi added that the strong turnout enriched the exhibition’s activities, enhanced interaction between exhibitors and visitors, and opened new horizons for cooperation, expertise exchange, and the exploration of advanced technological solutions.
He described the exhibition as a leading global platform that attracted a distinguished group of local and international companies eager to showcase their latest innovations across various security domains, making the event an exceptional opportunity to highlight advanced solutions and smart technologies that strengthen security and safety systems while keeping pace with the rapid transformations shaping this vital sector worldwide.
In a scene reflecting the accelerating global transition toward smart security and technological innovation, the UAE’s Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) highlighted its strong presence at ISNR Abu Dhabi through an integrated platform showcasing a range of pioneering initiatives and specialized services aimed at enhancing security and safety systems and supporting innovation within Dubai’s and the UAE’s private security industry.
This participation underscores the agency’s role as the authority responsible for regulating and developing the private security sector through innovative solutions and advanced services that contribute to improving the efficiency and quality of the security ecosystem while ensuring the sustainable development of this vital industry.